Todd Blanche Shocks Democrats by Saying This Person Could Benefit From Weaponization Fund

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during a Tuesday testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, discussed the new $1.7 billion fund for those who have been targets of the weaponization of government.

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During his testimony, Blanche addressed criticism of the fund coming from Democrats — the same people who weaponized the government against political opponents under the Biden administration.

“It's very telling that that's the reaction from Democrats because it proves the point that President Trump has been saying for a very long time, which happens to be true, which was, was for the first time in our nation's history, you had an administration seek to destroy the previous administration, not just President Trump, anybody that came in contact with him,” he said.

He continued, “I've said it before, but you're talking about his gardeners being put in the grand jury, his Secret Service detail being put multiple times in the grand jury. That's what the last administration did to try to destroy President Trump. And he has said publicly, and I very much agree with him, that he doesn't want this to ever happen again to anybody.”

Those who might have been victims of those who leverage government power to target them can apply for the fund. Blanche affirmed that applicants would have to meet a certain standard to be eligible to receive funds. He also noted that there is no mechanism by which the legal system can compensate those whose rights were violated by the federal government.

“There's a flaw in the legal system because this legal system was not set up to compensate for what the Democrats and what Biden and what Garland did for 4 years,” the attorney general said. “It doesn't know how to cope with the fact that hundreds and hundreds of administration officials had their phones taken from them. Members of the Senate had their, um, had, had, had their phone records subpoenaed and weren't told about it. The system isn't set up for that.”

When asked which individuals would not receive benefits, Blanche explained that President Trump and his sons “have agreed to accept an apology,” but that “otherwise, there is no limitation. So whether you’re Hunter Biden or whether you’re another individual who believed they were a victim of weaponization, they can all apply for this fund.”

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche STUNS the Democrats by saying even HUNTER BIDEN could apply for the $1.7 billion anti-weaponization fund — if he wanted 🤣



It is NOT only for the allies of President Trump



Blanche drops the mic: "It's not only for Trump's friends...It's TRULY TELLING… pic.twitter.com/QwDwfSSdtZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

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President Trump’s settlement with the Justice Department spawned the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” that will offer apologies and financial compensation to those who were unfairly targeted or prosecuted for political reasons under the Biden administration. The settlement came in exchange for Trump agreeing to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns and other efforts to use the Justice Department against him during the 2024 campaign season.

Interestingly enough, Hunter Biden just got himself a brand spanking new X account. After his father, former President Joe Biden, pardoned him, he could take advantage of these benefits — though I doubt he will.