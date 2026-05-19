Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for...
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN....
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial...
VIP
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or Be Destroyed
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or...
VIP
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're Insane
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're...
MS NOW's Katy Tur Doesn't Understand Our Declaration of Independence
MS NOW's Katy Tur Doesn't Understand Our Declaration of Independence
VIP
Decline Is a Choice and We Don't Have to Tolerate It
Decline Is a Choice and We Don't Have to Tolerate It
Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.
Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to...
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California
Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California
Two American Tourists Were Arrested for Alleged Monkey Business in Japan
Two American Tourists Were Arrested for Alleged Monkey Business in Japan
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why It's a Problem.
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why...
Will We Ever Resume Combat Operations in Iran? Here's What the President Had to Say
Will We Ever Resume Combat Operations in Iran? Here's What the President Had...
Tipsheet

Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 19, 2026 11:30 AM
Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

D.C. bar attorney Jack Metzler has moved to withdraw from the disciplinary case against former Trump administration attorney Jeffrey Clark after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the proceedings against Clark.

Advertisement

The DOJ argued that the D.C. Bar Association is trying to punish Clark for his efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election. Metzler has come under fire for making remarks on social media that revealed his bias against the Trump administration.

The federal complaint argues that the proceedings against Clark violate the Constitution because it tries to regulate the conduct of a federal executive branch attorney for work related to presidential authority. The Daily Signal noted that the lawsuit honed in on Metzler with the DOJ arguing that his public comments cast doubt on the neutrality of the case.

The complaint points to Metzler’s posts on social media that revealed a partisan and ideological bias. The agency refers to several posts in which the attorney insulted conservative Supreme Court justices and expressed hostility toward conservative justices.

In one instance, he wrote, “How do you solve a problem like [Supreme Court Justice Samuel] Alito?” In another, he commented on news that Alito would deliver a commencement address at a prominent university, saying it was “embarrassing for Christianity.”

Recommended

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

He also slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, writing a parody quote, “It turns out I’m just really popular with billionaires which is why they are all my such close good frens. They like me for me.”

Metzler also went after X owner and Trump ally Elon Musk, saying he has “achieved his ambition to become a real life Bond Villain.”

The D.C. Bar’s case against Clark stemmed from his efforts to push Justice Department leaders to support claims that there was massive voter fraud that decided the outcome of the 2024 election.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
MS NOW's Katy Tur Doesn't Understand Our Declaration of Independence Amy Curtis
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
The GOP’s Midterm Reversal of Fortune Kurt Schlichter
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It Matt Vespa
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
Advertisement