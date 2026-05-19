Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit

D.C. bar attorney Jack Metzler has moved to withdraw from the disciplinary case against former Trump administration attorney Jeffrey Clark after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the proceedings against Clark.

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The DOJ argued that the D.C. Bar Association is trying to punish Clark for his efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election. Metzler has come under fire for making remarks on social media that revealed his bias against the Trump administration.

The federal complaint argues that the proceedings against Clark violate the Constitution because it tries to regulate the conduct of a federal executive branch attorney for work related to presidential authority. The Daily Signal noted that the lawsuit honed in on Metzler with the DOJ arguing that his public comments cast doubt on the neutrality of the case.

🚨Interesting development.



Biased DC Bar Counsel withdraws from prosecuting @EagleEdMartin days after @TheJusticeDept filed a lawsuit against him and the @DailySignal published my piece highlighting just some of his inflammatory social media posts. https://t.co/TAGeYQFnDG https://t.co/GMy6EubP05 — Zack Smith (@tzsmith) May 17, 2026

The complaint points to Metzler’s posts on social media that revealed a partisan and ideological bias. The agency refers to several posts in which the attorney insulted conservative Supreme Court justices and expressed hostility toward conservative justices.

In one instance, he wrote, “How do you solve a problem like [Supreme Court Justice Samuel] Alito?” In another, he commented on news that Alito would deliver a commencement address at a prominent university, saying it was “embarrassing for Christianity.”

🚨Interesting development.



Biased DC Bar Counsel withdraws from prosecuting @EagleEdMartin days after @TheJusticeDept filed a lawsuit against him and the @DailySignal published my piece highlighting just some of his inflammatory social media posts. https://t.co/TAGeYQFnDG https://t.co/GMy6EubP05 — Zack Smith (@tzsmith) May 17, 2026

He also slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, writing a parody quote, “It turns out I’m just really popular with billionaires which is why they are all my such close good frens. They like me for me.”

Metzler also went after X owner and Trump ally Elon Musk, saying he has “achieved his ambition to become a real life Bond Villain.”

The D.C. Bar’s case against Clark stemmed from his efforts to push Justice Department leaders to support claims that there was massive voter fraud that decided the outcome of the 2024 election.

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