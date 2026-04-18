Deplorable Democrat Lawfare Just Came for This Trump Attorney

The Democrats have just conducted their next phase of lawfare, this time against a high-profile attorney linked to the conservative Claremont Institute and President Donald Trump. In their newest effort to destroy the lives of influential conservatives, John Eastman was disbarred for giving legal advice to Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Advertisement

JUST IN: John Eastman, the conservative attorney who helped devise President Trump's last ditch strategy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has officially been disbarred, per the California Supreme Court.: pic.twitter.com/FVZfKM5bBM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 15, 2026

Conservatives condemned the action taken against Eastman in numerous statements online, calling the targeting of the attorney a “travesty” and a “disgrace.”

This is a travesty.



John represented the President in litigation challenging an election. That’s all. He lied about nothing. Reasonable minds can disagree about the 2020 election.



He did what lawyers are supposed to do — represent disfavored individuals. And make no mistake,… https://t.co/Ib17uUzgDG — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) April 15, 2026

He wrote a memo. The memo wasn’t enacted as policy. This is a disgrace. https://t.co/b41GvfCvl7 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 15, 2026

The failure of nearly the entire conservative legal movement to defend the rule of law when it came to shocking and destabilizing and partisan disbarment efforts of their own attorneys remains reprehensible. Kudos to the few who stood strong. https://t.co/ipLCVNQOmV — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2026

John Eastman is an American hero who is miraculously still standing after every powerful institution in this country tried to destroy him and his family. Shame on anyone cheering this and karma is a bitch. https://t.co/77t3i9GYK3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 15, 2026

The bar (lawyer) disciplinary system has been weaponized by the Left in too many jurisdictions. What happened to @DrJohnEastman, @JeffClarkUS and others are abominations unto the rule of law. The Left's conspiracy to "kill all the lawyers" they disagree with puts our civil… https://t.co/2Wh3txfZbY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 15, 2026

Eastman has indicated that he will not take the partisan stripping of his law license laying down, announcing through his legal defense fund that he intends to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This partisan weaponization of the bar disciplinary process—not just against me but hundreds of others, including current Department of Justice lawyers—is a serious threat to the legal profession, because one of its very purposes is to discourage other lawyers from taking on controversial causes or clients—controversial to the leftist/Marxist elites, that is,” Eastman said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Dr. John C. Eastman has been a fearless champion of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence’s mission to restore the constitutional design envisioned by our nation’s founders,” Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams said in a statement condemning the decision. “Recently, John has been subjected to profoundly un-American lawfare, and his disbarment is an egregious and illegitimate abuse that should alarm anyone who believes in due process, fairness, and the rule of law. The advocates and institutions of such lawfare conduct themselves with an immoderation that, if left unchecked, could unravel our civic order.”

Eastman has raised nearly $1 million to fight his legal battle, and has encouraged his supporters to aid him spiritually as well.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.