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Tipsheet

Deplorable Democrat Lawfare Just Came for This Trump Attorney

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 18, 2026 9:00 AM
Deplorable Democrat Lawfare Just Came for This Trump Attorney
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

The Democrats have just conducted their next phase of lawfare, this time against a high-profile attorney linked to the conservative Claremont Institute and President Donald Trump. In their newest effort to destroy the lives of influential conservatives, John Eastman was disbarred for giving legal advice to Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

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Conservatives condemned the action taken against Eastman in numerous statements online, calling the targeting of the attorney a “travesty” and a “disgrace.”

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CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP JUDGES

Eastman has indicated that he will not take the partisan stripping of his law license laying down, announcing through his legal defense fund that he intends to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This partisan weaponization of the bar disciplinary process—not just against me but hundreds of others, including current Department of Justice lawyers—is a serious threat to the legal profession, because one of its very purposes is to discourage other lawyers from taking on controversial causes or clients—controversial to the leftist/Marxist elites, that is,” Eastman said in a statement.

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“Dr. John C. Eastman has been a fearless champion  of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence’s mission to restore the constitutional design envisioned by our nation’s founders,” Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams said in a statement condemning the decision. “Recently, John has been subjected to profoundly un-American lawfare, and his disbarment is an egregious and illegitimate abuse that should alarm anyone who believes in due process, fairness, and the rule of law. The advocates and institutions of such lawfare conduct themselves with an immoderation that, if left unchecked, could unravel our civic order.”

Eastman has raised nearly $1 million to fight his legal battle, and has encouraged his supporters to aid him spiritually as well.

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