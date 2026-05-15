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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Cops to Massive Fraud, Tax Scam, and Lies to the Feds

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 15, 2026 12:15 PM
Gavin Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Cops to Massive Fraud, Tax Scam, and Lies to the Feds
AP Photo/Sophie Austin

Dana Williamson, a longtime Democratic strategist and former chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, subscribing to a false tax return, and making false statements to federal investigators.

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Williamson, 53, admitted that she helped to steal about $225,000 from a dormant campaign account tied to former Health and Human Services Secretary and gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra. She falsely claimed over $1.7 million in personal expenses as business deductions on her taxes and lied to the FBI about the scheme, according to The Associated Press.

Williamson established herself as a powerful consultant and fixer for top Democrats in Sacramento before joining Newsom’s team. She later served as a senior campaign adviser to Becerra. She faced a 23-count federal indictment last year. But she gave her guilty plea in exchange for the prosecution dismissing the rest of the charges. She faces up to 38 years in prison and fines of up to about $1.35 million. However, her actual sentence will likely be lower due to federal guidelines.

The scheme involved Williamson and other co-conspirators who worked together to siphon money from Becerra’s state campaign accounts after he left California to serve in the Biden administration. Williamson and former Becerra aide, Sean McCluskie, arranged to route $225,000 out of the idle account to pad his salary after he became Becerra’s chief of staff, according to CalMatters.

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They billed the money to the campaign at $7,500 to $10,000 a month under the guise of maintenance and legal-compliance work. Then they covertly redirected the funds through a Sacramento lobbying firm and payroll company.

The payments were disguised as wages for a no-show job held by McCluskie’s wife, even though she did not perform any services for the account. Prosecutors claimed this violated rules barring federal employees from engaging in campaign activity, since the funds were going to a senior federal official.

Williamson is also accused of tax fraud. She wrote off extravagant personal purchases, including luxury travel, high-end goods and home expenses, as business deductions. This created a tax loss of more than $500,000.

The allegations came to light in November 2025 when the 23-count federal indictment was unsealed. 

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