SICK: Protesters Try to Crash Kash Patel's Private Funeral Trip

A mob of leftist protesters swarmed a hotel in Portland, Oregon, where they believed FBI Director Kash Patel was staying on Saturday night.

Patel was in the area to attend a close friend’s funeral, according to Fox News.

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A swarm of agitators descended on the Oregon hotel where FBI Director Kash Patel was believed to be staying while attending a friend’s funeral over the weekend. Video circulating on social media shows the crowd shouting as they convened outside the Sentinel Hotel in downtown Portland on Saturday night. The group arrived to protest what they described as the "weaponization" of the FBI under President Donald Trump’s administration, as well as Patel’s handling of documents stemming from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to FOX 12 Oregon. It's not clear at which hotel Patel stayed.

🚨 ANTIFA SCUM AT IT AGAIN.



A violent mob of Antifa thugs swarmed a Portland hotel last night hunting for FBI Director Kash Patel, screaming “fascist,” making direct threats, and acting like the domestic terrorists they are.



Arrest them all! pic.twitter.com/6GTbVDlgk2 — GDA | News & Takes (@GDA360) May 10, 2026

Footage circulating on social media showed protesters gathered outside the hotel. Police were also on the scene, but it does not appear the demonstration became violent.

Fox News reported that the protesters used public flight-tracking data to monitor the Justice Department aircraft that Patel uses. Then, they watched security activity in downtown Portland to identify the hotel at which he was believed to be staying.

Protesters swarmed the Sentinel Hotel in downtown #Portland, believing FBI Director Kash Patel was staying there during a federal law enforcement visit.



Authorities did not confirm Patel was at the hotel, but the scene raised fresh concerns over political targeting, security… — Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) May 12, 2026

One protesters told Fox 12, “It wasn’t 100% confirmed but very likely he was at the Sentinel.” The individual also explained that the group gathered there “to protest the weaponization of Trump’s and Patel’s FBI to suppress our freedom of speech and freedom of press.”

Another called Patel “a creep.” The protesters held signs which read, “Kash Patel protects pedophiles” and “We don’t want you in our city, oink oink piggy piggy.”

These incidents are becoming more common throughout President Donald Trump’s second term. Leftists did the same in Minneapolis in January when they demonstrated in front of the Depot Renaissance Hotel and the Hilton Canopy Hotel. They believed the hotels were housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Reuters reported.

The mob damaged property as they tried to gain entry to the hotels, but police quickly stopped them.

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