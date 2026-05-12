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Tipsheet

This Democrat Just Got Busted for Pushing Chinese Propaganda

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 12, 2026 11:45 AM
This Democrat Just Got Busted for Pushing Chinese Propaganda
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The Justice Department has charged a California mayor with acting as an agent of the Chinese government.

Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang, 58, agreed to plead guilty and resigned from her position. The case centers on her alleged role in promoting Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda in the United States from 2020 through 2022, according to ABC7.

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Wang admitted in a plea agreement that she worked for the Chinese government and did not register as a foreign agent, according to the Justice Department.

Investigators found Wang’s message exchange with Chinese officials on WeChat. She allegedly posted state-approved material to her website and sent screenshots to Chinese officials showing article traffic. In a 2021 text exchange, Wang told a Chinese intelligence officer that the country’s foreign ministry wanted her to send a particular article.

The former mayor collaborated with her former fiance, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, to operate a website called U.S. News Center, which portrays itself as a news outlet for the local Chinese-American community. Yet, this was a cover for an effort to disseminate pro-CCP propaganda, the Justice Department claims. The Chinese government directed the couple to post content favorable to the regime. In some cases, Wang and her fiance had to request approval to post articles.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CHINA COMMUNISM DOJ ERIC SWALWELL

One example came in June 2021, when a Chinese official sent Wang and some others a prewritten article promoting Beijing’s talking points Xinjiang. Wang posted the piece within minutes and provided the official with the link. The operation persisted in August 2021 when Wang and others posted the same article across multiple sites and reported back with readership numbers.

Wang could face up to 10 years in federal prison and is expected to enter her guilty plea in the coming weeks. Sun received a four year sentence after pleading guilty in 2025.

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