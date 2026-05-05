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Tipsheet

There Sure Is a Lot of Sexual Harassment Going on In DC

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 05, 2026 4:00 PM
There Sure Is a Lot of Sexual Harassment Going on In DC
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Taxpayers have shelled out quite a bit of money to protect the ones elected to serve them from sexual harassment lawsuits.

In fact, our vaunted lawmakers have received over $300,000 to settle these legal actions, according to CNN.

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Taxpayers have paid more than $300,000 in confidential sexual harassment settlements on behalf of six former members of the House of Representatives or their offices, according to GOP Rep. Nancy Mace and documents reviewed by CNN.

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights was compelled to turn over the settlement documents to Congress following a subpoena from Mace, who has helped lead an effort on Capitol Hill to push for transparency and accountability following sexual misconduct allegations that led to a pair of high-profile resignations.

A CNN review of over 1,000 pages of case files, including counsel notes, settlement documents and formal complaints, offers a window into allegations that certain members leveraged their positions of power to mistreat their staff.

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights is involved with a range of complaints against members, not exclusively sexual harassment claims.

From January 1, 1996, through December 12, 2018, the office approved 349 awards or settlements “to resolve complaints against legislative branch offices,” its general counsel said in a letter sent to House Oversight Chair James Comer obtained by CNN. Eighty of those cases were settled by a House or Senate office for a host of different reasons. From that subset, seven cases led to payments to address allegations of sexual harassment. The payments referenced in the letter used taxpayer money from a Treasury account that no longer exists as an option for lawmakers.

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CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE NANCY MACE

The CNN report noted that the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights destroyed 23 settlement case files under a records policy established in 2013. The settlements did not include admissions of guilt from the accused lawmakers. But they were made in order to avoid prolonged and expensive legal battles — and likely possible exposure.

The report further explains that after Congress passed reforms in 2018, members of Congress were no longer able to pay for these settlements using taxpayer funds. The House Ethics Committee said it has not been informed of sexual harassment involving members of Congress since the reforms were put in place.

Two members of Congress recently resigned after facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14) announced his resignation after multiple women came forward and told their stories of how he allegedly harassed and assaulted them. At least one claims he drugged and raped her in a hotel room.

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Republicans Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) stepped down on April 14 just before House members were poised to expel him from Congress after he admitted to an affair with a staff member who later committed suicide. He is also alleged to have sent sexually explicit text messages and soliciting nude photos from multiple women who worked for him.

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