Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump went scorched earth on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries over his contention that the Supreme Court is “illegitimate” after its ruling on the Voting Rights Act.

Advertisement

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court of the United States an illegitimate Court! This is a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed to talk that way about one of the Greatest Institutions anywhere in the World. He should withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY!”

Jeffries railed against the Supreme Court during a Wednesday press conference shortly after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling. “Today's decision by this illegitimate Supreme Court majority strikes a blow against the Voting Rights Act and is designed to undermine the ability of communities of color all across this country to elect their candidate of choice,” the lawmaker said.

“But we're not here to step back, we're here to fight back,” he continued. “Now, when this decision came out earlier today, it's an unacceptable decision but not an unexpected decision because this isn't even really the Roberts Court. It's the Trump Court and what we would expect from the Trump Court is an effort to continue their scheme to suppress the vote and rig the midterm elections and beyond.”

He referred to Republicans as “extremists” and said “they failed on the economy, they’ve failed on health care, they’re failing as it relates tot his reckless and costly war of choice.”

Jeffries concluded by saying that the GOP, with the help of the Supreme Court, showed “that they have to cheat to win.”

Hakeem Jeffries calls the Supreme Court "illegitimate" after blow to Dems on the Voting Rights Act: "It's an unacceptable decision. This isn't even really the Roberts Court. It's the Trump Court. This is a scheme to suppress the vote and rig the Midterm elections and beyond." pic.twitter.com/SqXoZIHkf8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 29, 2026

During a Thursday appearance on MeidasTouch’s podcast, he continued railing against the Supreme Court and threatened to address the matter if Democrats regain control of Congress.

“In the new Congress, we’re gonna have to do something about this Supreme Court. And let me be very clear: everything is on the table — everything — to deal with this corrupt MAGA majority that is issuing political opinions that are designed to bolster the prospects of the Republican Party,” he said. “And we will not allow them to succeed.”

Advertisement

🚨 HAKEEM JEFFRIES GOES MASK-OFF: VOWS TO PACK THE SUPREME COURT



Admits Democrats will “do something” about SCOTUS and says “everything is on the table” to destroy the “corrupt MAGA majority.”



They don’t want justice, they want total control. pic.twitter.com/BL0CC5ynfU — CaptKyle Patriots Ⓡ 🍊 (@CaptKylePacsq) May 1, 2026

The Supreme Court ruled six to three on a case from Louisiana that sharply limits how Section two of the Voting Rights Act can be used to challenge election maps. The Court struck down the state’s second majority-black congressional district as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. It ruled that Section two only guards against intentional discrimination.

Critics argue that this will make it harder for black and Hispanic voters to prove that the government is unfairly weakening their voting power.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.