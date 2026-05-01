AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) predicted a gerrymandering war in the future as blue and red states pursue redistricting strategies aimed at benefiting their parties.

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During a Wednesday interview with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol, she discussed a proposed New York constitutional amendment that would allow lawmaker to redraw its districts outside the usual 10-year census cycle if other states make the same move. The objective is to help Democrats gain more seats in Congress.

“Should New York respond in kind by doing its own redistricting once [the] amendment passes?” the reporter asked.

“I have long felt that we all have to play by the same set of rules,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “And the Republican caucus has made it very clear that they want and are setting rules of partisan gerrymandering.”

She further noted that “The Democratic Caucus had tried to pass nonpartisan gerrymandering for 10 years” but “Republicans have rejected it.”

“So, if Republicans are going to redraw North Carolina, if you're gonna redraw Texas, if they're gonna redraw and gerrymander every one of their states, then unfortunately we have to provide balance to that until we get to the day where we can all finally agree to put this behind us and pass nonpartisan gerrymandering federally,” she said.

AOC says Democrats should respond to SCOTUS weakening the VRA by doing their own redistricting until a national gerrymander ban passes pic.twitter.com/dZsq1uocuV — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 29, 2026

The gerrymandering fight has played out on the national stage since 2025 when Texas and other red states redrew their maps to give the GOP more seats in Congress. Blue states like California took similar action with lawmakers seeking to redraw their districts as well.

Democratic leaders are looking to do the same in Washington, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, and Colorado.

AOC just admitted the truth Democrats don’t say out loud, right after SCOTUS struck down racial gerrymandering:



“If Republicans are going to redraw North Carolina, if they’re going to redraw Texas… then unfortunately we have to provide balance to that.”



Translation: Democrats… pic.twitter.com/G2tAzfHFVG — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 1, 2026

The challenge for Democrats is that not all blue states can push redistricting as quickly as the GOP has in states like Texas and North Carolina. This means they won’t be able to make the necessary changes in time for the upcoming midterm elections. However, it could still have a long-term impact as they will be able to make the changes by 2028.

If things play out the way AOC predicted, with both blue and red states pushing gerrymandering, it could shrink the number of competitive House seats and make primaries the real battles for power instead of general elections.

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