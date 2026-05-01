AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States

Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court
Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme...
Virginia’s Constitution Is Not a Suggestion: An Analysis of the Unconstitutional Redistricting Scheme
Virginia’s Constitution Is Not a Suggestion: An Analysis of the Unconstitutional Redistric...
Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes'
Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for...
Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices
Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices
CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner
CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on American History With the Iran War
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on American History With the Iran War
Guess Why a Wisconsin Drag Queen Was Arrested
Guess Why a Wisconsin Drag Queen Was Arrested
VIP
Ignore The New York Times and Play With Your Kids
Ignore The New York Times and Play With Your Kids
After Endorsing the Guy With the Nazi Tattoo, Remember What Bernie Sanders Once Said About Nazis
After Endorsing the Guy With the Nazi Tattoo, Remember What Bernie Sanders Once...
As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade
As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad
President Trump Announces a 25 Percent Tariff on the EU After Trade Agreement Violations
President Trump Announces a 25 Percent Tariff on the EU After Trade Agreement...
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the True Cost of the 76-Day Partial Government Shutdown
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the True Cost of the 76-Day Partial Government...
The Internet Noticed Something Very Interesting in This Photo Hasan Piker Posted of Himself Reading Lenin
The Internet Noticed Something Very Interesting in This Photo Hasan Piker Posted of...
Tipsheet

AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 01, 2026 1:45 PM
AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) predicted a gerrymandering war in the future as blue and red states pursue redistricting strategies aimed at benefiting their parties.

Advertisement

During a Wednesday interview with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol, she discussed a proposed New York constitutional amendment that would allow lawmaker to redraw its districts outside the usual 10-year census cycle if other states make the same move. The objective is to help Democrats gain more seats in Congress. 

“Should New York respond in kind by doing its own redistricting once [the] amendment passes?” the reporter asked.

“I have long felt that we all have to play by the same set of rules,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “And the Republican caucus has made it very clear that they want and are setting rules of partisan gerrymandering.”

She further noted that “The Democratic Caucus had tried to pass nonpartisan gerrymandering for 10 years” but “Republicans have rejected it.”

“So, if Republicans are going to redraw North Carolina, if you're gonna redraw Texas, if they're gonna redraw and gerrymander every one of their states, then unfortunately we have to provide balance to that until we get to the day where we can all finally agree to put this behind us and pass nonpartisan gerrymandering federally,” she said.

The gerrymandering fight has played out on the national stage since 2025 when Texas and other red states redrew their maps to give the GOP more seats in Congress. Blue states like California took similar action with lawmakers seeking to redraw their districts as well.

Recommended

Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING

Democratic leaders are looking to do the same in Washington, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, and Colorado.

The challenge for Democrats is that not all blue states can push redistricting as quickly as the GOP has in states like Texas and North Carolina. This means they won’t be able to make the necessary changes in time for the upcoming midterm elections. However, it could still have a long-term impact as they will be able to make the changes by 2028.

If things play out the way AOC predicted, with both blue and red states pushing gerrymandering, it could shrink the number of competitive House seats and make primaries the real battles for power instead of general elections.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court Jeff Charles
CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner Amy Curtis
The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move Dmitri Bolt
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad Dmitri Bolt
Same Old, Same Old: Target Trump Victor Davis Hanson
The Internet Noticed Something Very Interesting in This Photo Hasan Piker Posted of Himself Reading Lenin Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court Jeff Charles
Advertisement