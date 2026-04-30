Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist

A grand jury indicted two people on Tuesday on federal charges connected to an April 11 assault on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

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The indictment stems from an incident in which leftist protesters assaulted Hernandez as she reported on anti-ICE protests in the area. The suspects’ names were not immediately released, but the indictment identifies the suspects as Christopher Ostroushko and Paige Ostroushko.

Video footage that circulated on social media showed Hernandez surrounded by protesters who blew horns in her face while she filmed the scene on her phone. They shouted obscenities at the reporter.

🚨HUGE NEWS: A federal grand jury has decided to bring indictments against two of the violent protesters who assaulted me in Minneapolis



No word yet on which of the three are being indicted, but I’m EXTREMELY grateful to the DOJ for moving so swiftly on this



Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/3YBCmE1xkJ — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 29, 2026

🚨HUGE NEWS: A federal grand jury has decided to bring indictments against two of the violent protesters who assaulted me in Minneapolis



No word yet on which of the three are being indicted, but I’m EXTREMELY grateful to the DOJ for moving so swiftly on this



Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/3YBCmE1xkJ — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 29, 2026

The confrontation escalated as Hernandez tried to walk away. A female can be seen punching her to the ground. After Hernandez stood, a man appeared and shoved her hard to the pavement. Hernandez said she sought medical treatment after the altercation and was diagnosed with a concussion and multiple sprains, Fox News Digital reported.

🤬Savannah Hernandez gets attacked by heathen leftists at the Whipple ICE Detention Center in Minneapolis. @Savsays here’s more incriminating footage.🤬 pic.twitter.com/22JR1G9q81 — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) April 12, 2026

Federal authorities opened an investigation into the matter. They arrested three people in connection with the attack. They have not yet announced the charges against the two suspects.

This delay is one of several reasons why folks on the right complain about biased law enforcement. Many have pointed out that in situations like these, the authorities tend to be more lenient on those who physically assault right-leaning activists and journalists.

Another example involves a New York City woman who viciously assaulted a pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao during a street interview. Even though the incident was caught on camera, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office decided to let the assailant go on a technicality.

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