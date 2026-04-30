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Tipsheet

Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 30, 2026 9:30 AM
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A grand jury indicted two people on Tuesday on federal charges connected to an April 11 assault on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

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The indictment stems from an incident in which leftist protesters assaulted Hernandez as she reported on anti-ICE protests in the area. The suspects’ names were not immediately released, but the indictment identifies the suspects as Christopher Ostroushko and Paige Ostroushko.

Video footage that circulated on social media showed Hernandez surrounded by protesters who blew horns in her face while she filmed the scene on her phone. They shouted obscenities at the reporter.

The confrontation escalated as Hernandez tried to walk away. A female can be seen punching her to the ground. After Hernandez stood, a man appeared and shoved her hard to the pavement.  Hernandez said she sought medical treatment after the altercation and was diagnosed with a concussion and multiple sprains, Fox News Digital reported.

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Federal authorities opened an investigation into the matter. They arrested three people in connection with the attack. They have not yet announced the charges against the two suspects.

This delay is one of several reasons why folks on the right complain about biased law enforcement. Many have pointed out that in situations like these, the authorities tend to be more lenient on those who physically assault right-leaning activists and journalists.

Another example involves a New York City woman who viciously assaulted a pro-life activist  Savannah Craven Antao during a street interview. Even though the incident was caught on camera, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office decided to let the assailant go on a technicality.

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