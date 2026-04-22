Trump Just Won Huge Concession From Iranian Regime

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the Iranian regime will not execute eight female protesters after he urged them to spare their lives.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed.”

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Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! P

Previously, Trump wrote another post in which he said, “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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This development comes after the Iranian regime slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians who protested against the government earlier this year. Iran has arrested, incarcerated, and executed several individuals who spoke out against its treatment of the populace.

The story starts with the case of Bita Hemmati, the first female protester the regime sentenced to death over her role in the unrest. Fox News reported that a Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Hemmati, her husband, and two neighbors to death for allegedly using explosives and weapons during the January protests and for working with the “hostile government of the United States.”

At about 1pm EST on 04/22/2026, Trump posted this on Truth Social:



“Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to… pic.twitter.com/KGJJfl4YzM — DianaHaymond (@HaymondDiana) April 22, 2026

The names of the eight women did not appear in any official Iranian court statement. Activists networks publicized their predicament using social media.

When the plight of the eight women went viral on social media, prompting a response from Trump, Iran’s judiciary immediately pushed back and denied that the women face execution. Mizan Online, the judiciary’s official outlet, called the story “fake news” and said Trump was “misled.”

The Iranian government has not yet made a public statement in response to Trump’s announcement.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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