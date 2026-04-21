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Tipsheet

You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to for the Midterms

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 21, 2026 1:45 PM
You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to for the Midterms
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is getting torched on social media over a new initiative that will likely be about as successful as his campaign for vice president.

The governor on Monday announced the creation of “Small Town PAC,” an entity aimed at helping Democrats make inroads in rural communities.

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“Today, we’re launching Small Town PAC,” he wrote in a post on X. “We’re going to show up in small towns, organize in places too many people have given up on, and build power with the folks who call these places home. If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places.”

Walz plans to use this PAC to gin up support for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections, according to Politico.  In a statement given to Politico, Walz attacked Vice President JD Vance, saying “Republicans like JD Vance like to portray their small-town neighbors as petty, resentful, and small-minded.”

He further explained, “the problem facing small towns are Republicans like JD VAnce” and that he plans “to find some teachers, some nurses, some laborers, vets, and young people in small towns across the country who can represent their communities better than Silicon Valley can.”

A Vance spokesperson clapped back, saying “The problem facing many small towns in Minnesota is that Tim Walz gives their money to fraudulent daycares.”

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

The PAC says victory for Democrats “means showing up in small towns and red districts too often written off, finding and recruiting thoughtful, hardworking people to run for office, and supporting a new generation of leaders who truly reflect and understand their communities,” according to its website.

Social media users mercilessly mocked Walz over the endeavor, pointing out how poorly he and former Vice President Kamala Harris fared among rural voters. President Donald Trump defeated them among rural voters by a two-to-one margin nationwide.

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