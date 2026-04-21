You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to for the Midterms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is getting torched on social media over a new initiative that will likely be about as successful as his campaign for vice president.

The governor on Monday announced the creation of “Small Town PAC,” an entity aimed at helping Democrats make inroads in rural communities.

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“Today, we’re launching Small Town PAC,” he wrote in a post on X. “We’re going to show up in small towns, organize in places too many people have given up on, and build power with the folks who call these places home. If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places.”

Today, we’re launching Small Town PAC.



We’re going to show up in small towns, organize in places too many people have given up on, and build power with the folks who call these places home.



If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places. pic.twitter.com/2ZWpvyy59M — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 20, 2026

Walz plans to use this PAC to gin up support for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections, according to Politico. In a statement given to Politico, Walz attacked Vice President JD Vance, saying “Republicans like JD Vance like to portray their small-town neighbors as petty, resentful, and small-minded.”

He further explained, “the problem facing small towns are Republicans like JD VAnce” and that he plans “to find some teachers, some nurses, some laborers, vets, and young people in small towns across the country who can represent their communities better than Silicon Valley can.”

A Vance spokesperson clapped back, saying “The problem facing many small towns in Minnesota is that Tim Walz gives their money to fraudulent daycares.”

Small towns and townships overwhelmingly voted against you, Tim.



We think your policies are despicable. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 20, 2026

The PAC says victory for Democrats “means showing up in small towns and red districts too often written off, finding and recruiting thoughtful, hardworking people to run for office, and supporting a new generation of leaders who truly reflect and understand their communities,” according to its website.

Good Lord small town America hates everything you stand for: open borders, trans insanity, defund the police, rampant crime, Somali fraud.



Do us a favor and stay in the city. Watch your gay hockey movie. Eat rice and bananas with hands.



Leave us the hell alone. https://t.co/WMChTmUhoB — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) April 20, 2026

Social media users mercilessly mocked Walz over the endeavor, pointing out how poorly he and former Vice President Kamala Harris fared among rural voters. President Donald Trump defeated them among rural voters by a two-to-one margin nationwide.

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