This Is What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said When Asked Whether Trump Should Be Impeached

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump when asked whether he should be impeached.

Greene’s comments came during a Monday interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “You posted about that, after the President had made that threat. He went off on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, several people who have been pretty big champions of his in the past, and he also went after you. You responded to that post about, a whole civilization will die with, in all caps, 25th Amendment and three exclamation points.”

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“Do you really think that the President should be removed from office?” Collins asked.

Greene responded, saying “we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people” and “That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime.”

But here, I want to talk tonight about the reason why we’re having this discussion, is [California Rep.] Ro Khanna and I both are willing to say that the current center of right and left that have been coming together for decades have failed Americans. And Ro and I, just like he said, we’re completely different. I’m unapologetically pro-life. I’m against the trans agenda on children. I’m against the Green New Deal. I’m for very secure borders, and a strong economy, and a smaller government. But the current center right and left, that coalition in America, have got us in $40 trillion in debt, have funded foreign war after foreign war after foreign war, and now funding another one, and they will be, and we don’t know how long this will go. And it’s gotten to a point where Americans can’t afford life, Kaitlan.

Greene did not specifically call for Trump’s impeachment during this interview.

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds after being asked whether Donald Trump should be impeached.



"I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people." pic.twitter.com/bMyrI5Aqvg — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 14, 2026

President Trump last week threatened a massive military escalation against the Iranian regime if it did not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”

The president announced that he would extend his deadline by two weeks after Pakistani officials helped to iron out a tentative ceasefire deal.

“Not a single bomb has dropped on America,” Greene wrote in an X post responding to Trump’s threat. “We cannot kill an entire civilization.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Greene intensified her feud against the president after his April 1 speech on Iran. “I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First,” she wrote in another X post. “That’s what I believed he would do. All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.”

I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First.

That’s what I believed he would do.

All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.

Nothing to lower the cost of living for Americans.

Nothing to reduce our near $40 trillion in debt.

Nothing to save Social Security,… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 2, 2026

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During an appearance with Alex Jones, who also turned on Trump, Greene said the president was “not the same man that we supported” for the past decade.

Ever since Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5, she has remained in the spotlight, making numerous appearances in the media attacking Trump for focusing too much on foreign policy. She has also teased a run for Georgia governor or the Senate.

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