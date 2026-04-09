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Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 09, 2026 1:30 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta
Townhall Media

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel bashed and defended President Donald Trump over his decision to give Iran a two-week extension of his deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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The president had been threatening the Iranian regime ever since it blocked the waterway, which has increased gas prices all over the world. Over the weekend, Trump declared he would order airstrikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure and bridges if the regime did not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening.

Hours before the deadline, he reversed course after Pakistani officials proposed a roadmap to a ceasefire.

On Wednesday night’s broadcast, Kimmel discusses the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) acronym leftists have been using to taunt the president for not following through on his threat — even after they bashed him for making it in the first place.

“I have to be honest,” Kimmel said. “I don’t like this TACO thing, this Trump Always Chickens Out because it puts him in a corner. I congratulate him for chickening out. I think it was the right thing to do.”

Kimmel continued, saying, “A lot of presidents, after wasting $40 billion and blowing up a school full of children, would stick with it. They would keep going until their demands for the reasons they started this war were met. They would keep bombing until they knew for sure that Iran would stop enriching uranium and murdering protesters.”

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN JIMMY KIMMEL PAKISTAN

“But not Donald Trump, our president,” he added. “He looked at the price of gas, he looked at the polls, he said, oops. And he tucked his pointy little tail between his porky pink legs and tiptoed right back out to the golf course. Mission accomplished, everyone. That takes guts right there.”

Yet, in his Tuesday broadcast, Kimmel happily used the TACO line, saying “it was the Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays.”

The ceasefire is aimed at giving Washington and Tehran a chance to come to an agreement that would end the war permanently. The U.S. is demanding that the regime suspend its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran has balked at the demands multiple times over the past few weeks. The regime demanded that the U.S. lift its sanctions and promise not to attack again.

So, which is it, Democrats? Was Trump wrong for launching attacks on Iran and threatening to escalate or was he wrong for reversing course? Democrats have shown repeatedly that they don’t care about the war or people dying. They simply want to go against Trump no matter what he does.

The party has no principles other than “Orange Man Bad.” For all their posturing, they will take any position as long as it means opposing their political opponents.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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