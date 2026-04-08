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Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 08, 2026 2:30 PM
Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

A Democratic lawmaker defended Trump amid criticism against his decision to extend Iran’s deadline by two weeks.

Many on the left, after slamming Trump for launching the bombing campaign against Iran, are now complaining about him exercising restraint. They are using the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) acronym to poke fun at him.

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However, one Democratic lawmaker criticized her party over the issue. In a post on X, she wrote, “I do not appreciate anyone - Democrat or Republican - taking this moment to make TACO jokes to say Trump ‘chickened out.’”

“The president was threatening genocide against 90 million Iranians,” she continued. “I’m grateful there’s a ceasefire & scores of innocent people didn’t die tonight.”

Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday with less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to comply with U.S. demands. The president threatened to target Iranian energy infrastructure and bridges if the regime refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The halt in hostilities is meant to create an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PAKISTAN

Pakistani officials have been working to establish a ceasefire framework that would involve the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s abandonment of its nuclear program.

It seems Democrats can’t make up their minds on how they feel about the war. First they bash Trump for launching airstrikes, and now they are whining about him seeking a peaceful resolution. As usual, Democrats show that they don’t mean a word of what they say.

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