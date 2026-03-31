Judge Demands Radical Judge's Impeachment After She Freed Predator Who Killed a Five-Year-Old Girl

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on state lawmakers to impeach a radical leftist judge who allowed a convicted child predator to remain free before he allegedly murdered his five-year-old stepdaughter.

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The case centers on Daniel Spencer, who allegedly killed Missy Mogle in May 2025. The tragedy led to the passage of “Missy’s Law,” which tightens rules on releasing defendants after they have been convicted.

Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper presided over one of Spencer’s previous trials when he was convicted for trying to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl. He was branded a sex offender, but the judge released him anyway.

During a press conference in Tampa where DeSantis signed Missy’s Law, he argued that more must be done to hold judges responsible when they release those who go on to commit other crimes.

“I appreciate the Legislature for passing this,” the governor said. “But I will just say to my friends in the Florida House of Representatives, I don’t think what you’ve done is enough.”

He continued, “You have the power, and you have sufficient numbers in your chamber to impeach this judge, Tiffany Baker[-Carper]. Until you start holding these judges accountable, they are going to continue finding ways to benefit the criminal element. This was an outrage. This was such an easy call to make sure that this guy was put behind bars. And this judge refused to do it, knowing the risks, and the result has obviously been a tragedy.”

🚨 BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to get a radical leftist judge IMPEACHED after she RELEASED a known predator who went on to kill an innocent 5-year-old girl



YES!! Start a nationwide trend! 🔥



DeSantis is petitioning the State Legislature to impeach Judge Tiffany… pic.twitter.com/2zUFGLQYHB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

Mogle was found unresponsive at her family’s home in Tallahassee. She later died at the hospital. Investigators found that the child had been subjected to severe and prolonged abuse before her demise. She had been bound, smothered, and beaten.

A Leon County grand jury later indicted her stepfather and her mother, Chloe Spencer, on first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, child neglect and failure to report child abuse.

Stop EVERYTHING you're doing and watch this. This is a judge that doesn't just need to be removed - she needs to be INVESTIGATED.



Her name is Judge Tracy Davis. She received a recommendation from a jury for a 65 year recommended prison sentence for a man convicted of r-pe and… pic.twitter.com/SviCTMXLSU — Mike Netter (@nettermike) February 11, 2026

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Prosecutors asked Judge Baker-Carper to hold Spencer in custody after he was convicted. However, she allowed him to remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing. It was during this period that he allegedly murdered Missy.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier argued that the child would still be alive if Spencer had been taken into custody immediately after the guilty verdict. “Missy died because Judge Baker didn’t put Spencer behind bars where he belonged,” he said in a statement in which he also suggested that this case is emblematic of a larger pattern of leniency among radical leftist judges.

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