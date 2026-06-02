Sen. Dan Sullivan Threatens Lawsuit Against Mary Peltola's Fake Candidate Also Named 'Dan Sullivan'

Following Townhall’s exclusive reporting that U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had recruited a bogus candidate named Dan Sullivan that she hoped would weaken her Republican incumbent opponent by the same name, the Alaskan politician has indicated that he plans on filing a lawsuit to end the shady scheme.

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Igor Bobic of NOTUS reported earlier today that Sullivan would be seeking legal action against the fake candidate, with Sen. Sullivan stating, “They all orchestrated this on purpose to confuse Alaskans. These guys are purposely trying to trick my constituents to rig, and I don't use that lightly, rig an election in favor of my opponent.”

News: Sen. Dan Sullivan is threatening legal action against the other Dan Sullivan running for Senate, accusing him of being a plant for Schumer and Mary Peltola



“They all orchestrated this on purpose to confuse Alaskans.. these guys are purposely trying to trick my… — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 2, 2026

Sen. Sullivan believes that the individual recruited by Peltola had infringed on his trademarked campaign logo. The alternative Sullivan is likely using the same campaign slogan that Sen. Sullivan had adopted during his first run for the U.S. Senate: “Sullivan for Senate.” The campaign logo adopted by candidate Sullivan is eerily similar to Sen. Sullivan’s, with both displaying “Sullivan U.S. Senate” on a field of blue and containing gold stars.

Candidate Sullivan’s campaign website continues to be devoid of any meaningful information, with only a short biography and a press release available on the website. As reported earlier by Townhall, a PDF version of the press release reveals that the author is a political strategist who is a notable supporter of Democrat front-runner Peltola.

News: A very animated Sen. Sullivan spoke at the end of the GOP lunch & accused the other Dan Sullivan of copying his campaign logo



Sen. Sullivan said the press release for Other Dan had metadata from longtime Dem operative



Many R’s in room offered to help financially/otherwise… https://t.co/VytxTHIMFs — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 2, 2026

Alaska Landmine: Dan Sullivan files to run against Senator Dan Sullivan (R) in the Alaska Senate race pic.twitter.com/T7FpheWv9E — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 29, 2026





Sullivan campaign spokesman Nate Adams told Townhall that all options are on the table.

"Mary Peltola and D.C. Democrats know they can’t win this race on the issues, so they’ve resorted to dirty, dishonest tactics – recruiting a sham candidate with the sole purpose of deceiving voters and manipulating Alaska’s election system,” Adams said. “This blatant attempt to confuse and disenfranchise Alaskans undermines confidence in our elections, and if allowed to stand, will deny voters the honest choice they deserve.

“We are reviewing all of our options and aren’t ruling anything out,” he added.

Republicans have reportedly offered Sen. Sullivan financial support in pursuing a legal battle to have the other Sullivan removed from the ballot.

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