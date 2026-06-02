Sen. Dan Sullivan Threatens Lawsuit Against Mary Peltola's Fake Candidate Also Named 'Dan Sullivan'

Property Taxes Might Be on the Way Out in This State
Property Taxes Might Be on the Way Out in This State
VIP
Scott Pelley Claims of the 'Murder' of 60 Minutes Defied by Ratings; ABC News Shocked by Political Ads
Scott Pelley Claims of the 'Murder' of 60 Minutes Defied by Ratings; ABC...
VIP
No, Tim Walz, England and Australia Aren't 'Free' After Giving Up Guns
No, Tim Walz, England and Australia Aren't 'Free' After Giving Up Guns
Spencer Pratt Has a Final Reminder For LA Voters Ahead of Tuesday's Primary
Spencer Pratt Has a Final Reminder For LA Voters Ahead of Tuesday's Primary
While Gavin Newsom Blames Trump For CA's Gas Prices, He Just Quietly Hiked the State's Gas Tax
While Gavin Newsom Blames Trump For CA's Gas Prices, He Just Quietly Hiked...
VIP
Palmer Luckey Reveals Why China Is Outpacing the US in Manufacturing—and Why It’s an Even Greater Threat
Palmer Luckey Reveals Why China Is Outpacing the US in Manufacturing—and Why It’s...
Jerome Powell Is Out as Fed Chair, But He Is Still Taking Swipes At President Trump
Jerome Powell Is Out as Fed Chair, But He Is Still Taking Swipes...
Mamdani Is Running the Classic Socialist Playbook: Blaming Capitalism for Problems the Government Created
Mamdani Is Running the Classic Socialist Playbook: Blaming Capitalism for Problems the Gov...
Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct
Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct
LOOK: Massive Cocaine Smuggling Tunnel Busted By Authorities
LOOK: Massive Cocaine Smuggling Tunnel Busted By Authorities
Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy
Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy
Anti-Weaponization Fund Is Dead, Blanche Says After Congressional Backlash
Anti-Weaponization Fund Is Dead, Blanche Says After Congressional Backlash
EXCLUSIVE: Incentive Proposed to Enable Homeland Security to Vet Voter Rolls
EXCLUSIVE: Incentive Proposed to Enable Homeland Security to Vet Voter Rolls
Starmer Lets Sikhs Keep the Knife That Killed Henry Nowak — but Won't Let You Defend Yourself
Starmer Lets Sikhs Keep the Knife That Killed Henry Nowak — but Won't...
Tipsheet

Sen. Dan Sullivan Threatens Lawsuit Against Mary Peltola's Fake Candidate Also Named 'Dan Sullivan'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 02, 2026 5:00 PM
Sen. Dan Sullivan Threatens Lawsuit Against Mary Peltola's Fake Candidate Also Named 'Dan Sullivan'
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Following Townhall’s exclusive reporting that U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had recruited a bogus candidate named Dan Sullivan that she hoped would weaken her Republican incumbent opponent by the same name, the Alaskan politician has indicated that he plans on filing a lawsuit to end the shady scheme.

Advertisement

Igor Bobic of NOTUS reported earlier today that Sullivan would be seeking legal action against the fake candidate, with Sen. Sullivan stating, “They all orchestrated this on purpose to confuse Alaskans. These guys are purposely trying to trick my constituents to rig, and I don't use that lightly, rig an election in favor of my opponent.”

Sen. Sullivan believes that the individual recruited by Peltola had infringed on his trademarked campaign logo. The alternative Sullivan is likely using the same campaign slogan that Sen. Sullivan had adopted during his first run for the U.S. Senate: “Sullivan for Senate.” The campaign logo adopted by candidate Sullivan is eerily similar to Sen. Sullivan’s, with both displaying “Sullivan U.S. Senate” on a field of blue and containing gold stars.

Candidate Sullivan’s campaign website continues to be devoid of any meaningful information, with only a short biography and a press release available on the website. As reported earlier by Townhall, a PDF version of the press release reveals that the author is a political strategist who is a notable supporter of Democrat front-runner Peltola.

Recommended

Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALASKA CHUCK SCHUMER DAN SULLIVAN LAWSUIT


Sullivan campaign spokesman Nate Adams told Townhall that all options are on the table.

"Mary Peltola and D.C. Democrats know they can’t win this race on the issues, so they’ve resorted to dirty, dishonest tactics – recruiting a sham candidate with the sole purpose of deceiving voters and manipulating Alaska’s election system,” Adams said. “This blatant attempt to confuse and disenfranchise Alaskans undermines confidence in our elections, and if allowed to stand, will deny voters the honest choice they deserve.

“We are reviewing all of our options and aren’t ruling anything out,” he added.

Republicans have reportedly offered Sen. Sullivan financial support in pursuing a legal battle to have the other Sullivan removed from the ballot.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post Jeff Charles
Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct Joseph Chalfant
Marco Rubio Just Threw Down the Gauntlet With Iran Jeff Charles
Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy Julia Cassidy
Kathy Hochul Tried Dunking on Greg Abbott Over Men in Women's Sports and It Did Not End Well for Her Amy Curtis
LOOK: Massive Cocaine Smuggling Tunnel Busted By Authorities Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post Jeff Charles
Advertisement