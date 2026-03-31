Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program

Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran
Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran
Florida Attorney General Takes Bold Stance on Gun Rights Despite Criticism From Prosecutors
Florida Attorney General Takes Bold Stance on Gun Rights Despite Criticism From Prosecutor...
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's...
This Officer Was Promoted to Detective – Then Prosecutors Found Out About His Extracurricular Activities
This Officer Was Promoted to Detective – Then Prosecutors Found Out About His...
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and the Reason Why Is Alarming
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and...
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban
Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration Laws
Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration...
A Thief’s Desperate Request
A Thief’s Desperate Request
VIP
The Daily Mail Fuels Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories With Ignorant X Post
The Daily Mail Fuels Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories With Ignorant X Post
Ben Ferguson: It's Almost Like the Democratic Party Went to AI and Said Tell Me How to Destroy America
Ben Ferguson: It's Almost Like the Democratic Party Went to AI and Said...
Nick Shirley Drops a Teaser for Part Two of His Fraud Investigation in CA: More Childcare Fraud
Nick Shirley Drops a Teaser for Part Two of His Fraud Investigation in...
Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a Deal With President Trump
Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a...
Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market
Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market
Chris Cuomo Gets Reality Check From a Former Political Prisoner of the Iranian Regime
Chris Cuomo Gets Reality Check From a Former Political Prisoner of the Iranian...
Tipsheet

Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 31, 2026 1:00 PM
Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into New York City Councilmember Farah Louis, her sister Debbie Louis, and political strategist Edu Hermelyn used their positions to help a Brooklyn nonprofit win massive migrant shelter contracts.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reported on the investigation, which centers on BHRAGS Home Care Inc., a home care provider that began operating emergency shelters for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers as the city experienced a huge influx of foreigners under the Biden administration.

The warrant, for a phone connected to the investigation, said prosecutors are seeking information about whether the three received benefits in exchange for actions taken on behalf of BHRAGS Home Care Inc., a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that provides in-home services to the sick and elderly.

In 2022, as an influx of asylum seekers began arriving in the city, the nonprofit expanded its mission to include emergency shelters for migrants and other homeless services. Records show they have since received more than a dozen contracts, totaling over $200 million, from the Department of Homeless Services.

An attorney for the executive director of BHRAGS, Roberto Samedy, declined to comment.

The warrant also seeks records of money transfers and communications between the officials and Edouardo St. Fort, a former New York Police Department sergeant who retired in 2023

The same year, records show his security company, Fort NYC Security, received a $3 million contract from the Department of Homeless Services. An email and voice message left with St. Fort was not returned.

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ASSOCIATED PRESS CRIME DOJ FBI HOMELESSNESS KATHY HOCHUL

Farah Louis has directed at least $71,000 in discretionary council funding to BHRAGS since 2019, according to Politico. The search warrant also names former NYPD Sgt. Edouardo St. Fort, whose security firm received a $3 million shelter contract in 2023.

This is one of several instances of corrupt conduct related to migrant shelters in New York. The comptroller’s audit of the city’s DocGo contract found that 80 percent of the $13.8 million in payments were either unsupported or improperly documented, CBS News New York reported. This included a $2 million overpayment for security subcontractors.

Advertisement

A Fox Business report reported on a broader review that found the city had issued 340 asylum seeker contracts worth about $5.7 billion through emergency no-bid deals that do not have to make it through the usual safeguards. The reports suggest that the state effectively created a parallel government inside the migrant policy infrastructure, one where billions of dollars quickly flow through the system with a serious lack of transparency.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran Matt Vespa
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem Jeff Charles
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban Amy Curtis
And That's Where This CNN Interview With Eric Swalwell on the DHS Shutdown Went Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb? Derek Hunter
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and the Reason Why Is Alarming Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement