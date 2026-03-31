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Tipsheet

This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 31, 2026 12:15 PM
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

The Daily Mail published a headline about the assassination of Charlie Kirk that is so deceptive, it would make even CNN blush.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin, is expected to have a preliminary hearing beginning in May. The Daily Mail published a piece titled “Bullet used to kill Charlie Kirk did NOT match rifle allegedly used by suspect Tyler Robinson, new court filing claims.”

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However, the actual details show that the headline’s claims are not even close to being accurate.

Robinson’s defense attorneys filed a court motion arguing that since the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson,” the round that killed Kirk might not match the gun Robinson allegedly  used.

The defense also pointed out that it was handed about 20,000 electronic files including audio recordings, videos, and documents and asked the court to push the preliminary hearing back six months to allow enough time to review the material.

This is a far cry from what the Daily Mail’s headline insinuated. The ATF not being able to link the bullet to Robinson’s rifle is not the same as proving the projectile came from another weapon. As Deseret News pointed out, the bullet was fragmented, which makes it more difficult to make a definitive match to a particular firearm. The prosecution and defense are waiting on additional information on the bullet.

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Related:

ATF CHARLIE KIRK CRIME LAW AND ORDER UTAH

There is also the other evidence the prosecution is relying on. The Utah County charging document ties Robinson to a bolt-action .30-06 rifle found near the scene, along with a spent round, unfired cartridges, and other physical evidence.

The prosecution also presented text message exchanges between Robinson and his lover in which he appears to confess to the crime.

There has been much speculation surrounding Kirk’s assassination, with people asking reasonable questions about the details. However, there have also been a host of conspiracy theories used by online grifters to get clout, clicks, and cash. Some like podcaster Candace Owens have exploited Kirk’s death to peddle bizarre and easily debunked theories. Owens claims the assassination was part of a conspiracy between the Freemasons, the French foreign legion, and the French government.

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For some, it seems their objective is to prevent Robinson from being convicted for the crime. The fact of the matter is that we won’t truly know what evidence the prosecution has until the trial starts.

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