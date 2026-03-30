Supreme Court Just Made a Decision in Tiger King's Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the latest appeal from Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage is the former owner and operator of an Oklahoma zoo that became the subject of the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

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He is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted in a murder for hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who repeatedly clashed with Maldonado-Passage over his ownership of big cats.

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The Supreme Court DECLINED to review the case of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic case involved his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot. pic.twitter.com/CJPWuKexDe — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 30, 2026

The former zoo owner filed his petition on February 4, asking the courts to revisit the case and arguing that newly discovered evidence undermine the government’s case. He has repeatedly argued that his conviction was the result of a setup and faulty investigation.

The judge originally sentenced Maldonado-Passage to 22 years in prison, but later reduced it by one year. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld the rejection of his request for a new trial even though his lawyers pointed out how the case against him was flawed.

The Supreme Court’s decision to decline the case closes off a judicial avenue for Maldonado-Passage to be freed.

Supreme Court declines to hear 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's challenge after murder-for-hire conviction

Joseph Maldonado-Passage requested a retrial on his 2019 conviction



The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, commonly known as Joe Exotic,… pic.twitter.com/OtXijPpClp — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) March 30, 2026

Still, the Tiger King’s supporters insist that the record contains more than enough red flags to suggest he was railroaded. His motion before the Tenth Circuit court noted that “multiple witnesses recanted their trial testimony” and alleged that the prosecution concealed evidence tied to immunity agreements.

“Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone,” said attorney Levi McCathern. “He was convicted of murder-for-hire, but there’s a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged.”

Joe Exotic launched a campaign to persuade President Donald Trump to pardon him. Now, it appears this is his only chance to gain his freedom. The president has not commented on the case recently. But in April 2020, he indicated he would look into the matter.

Check out Townhall’s Amy Curtis’ interview with Joe Exotic below:

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