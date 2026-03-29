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Tipsheet

Thieves With Sweet Tooth Steal 12 Tons of KitKat Bars in Truck Robbery

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 29, 2026 1:00 PM
Thieves With Sweet Tooth Steal 12 Tons of KitKat Bars in Truck Robbery
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire(/PA via AP

A group of thieves wanted more than just a piece of that KitKat bar after they stole a truck containing 12 tons of the popular candy bars in Europe.

Nestlé, the company that manufactures KitKat bars, confirmed on Friday that thieves stole a truck carrying about 413,793 bars that had left a production site in central Italy bound for Poland, where neither the vehicle nor its load has been recovered, according to ABC News.

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The company did not reveal the location where the truck went missing, which means investigators will have to look into a trail that spans over a thousand kilometers across the European continent. 

"We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate,” Nestlé said in a statement.

Nestlé warned that the pilfered candy could show up in unofficial sales channels across Europe, but noted that they could be traced using unique batch codes assigned to each bar. “If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat who will then share the evidence appropriately.”

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ABC NEWS CRIME EUROPEAN UNION ITALY

This comes amid an escalating pattern of cargo crime on the continent. A joint report from the International Union of Marine Insurance and the Transported Asset Protection Association EMEA detailed a sharp rise in cargo theft and freight fraud, according to ITV News.

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” Nestlé said in its statement. “With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."

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