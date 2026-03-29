So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Detail Shot Himself
So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's...
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents at the Airport
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents...
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying...
What Happened to Megyn Kelly?
What Happened to Megyn Kelly?
VIP
This Is Why I'm Watching HBO's New 'Harry Potter' Series
This Is Why I'm Watching HBO's New 'Harry Potter' Series
The Madness of Palm Sunday
The Madness of Palm Sunday
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 313: What You Should Know About Palm Sunday
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 313: What You Should Know About Palm Sunday
It’s Always Been This Way
It’s Always Been This Way
VIP
Running After Authoritarianism
Running After Authoritarianism
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too Inexperienced to be DHS Secretary
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too...
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Senators Who 'Just Want to Go Home' After Failing to Fund Immigration Authorities
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Senators Who 'Just Want to Go Home' After Failing...
Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents
Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents
Congress Proclaimed a Day of Prayer 250 Years Ago
Congress Proclaimed a Day of Prayer 250 Years Ago
The Best Defense Against Assisted Suicide Is a Proactive Offense
The Best Defense Against Assisted Suicide Is a Proactive Offense
Tipsheet

Iran Threatens to Strike American Universities In the Middle East if This Demand Is Not Met

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 29, 2026 12:30 PM
Iran Threatens to Strike American Universities In the Middle East if This Demand Is Not Met
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday threatened to strike American and Israeli university campuses across the Middle East.

The IRGC demanded that Washington officially condemned what Tehran claimed were U.S.-Israeli strikes on two Iranian universities by Monday at noon, or else the regime would begin targeting U.S. and Israeli universities.

Advertisement

This comes as the war in Iran continues into its fifth week. Iran’s threat would place campuses in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf states in danger as the regime continues to pummel its Arab neighbors with drone and missile strikes.

The Fars news agency broadcasted the regime’s message. “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation… it must condemn the bombing of universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time,” The Straits Times reported.

Airstrikes that occurred between Friday and Saturday struck Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran. The strikes damaged buildings, but there were no casualties.

The IRGC also warned anyone near U.S.-affiliated campuses in the Middle East to evacuate. “We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas” to stay a kilometer away from campuses, the statement read.

Recommended

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISRAEL QATAR UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Several prominent American universities have branches in the Gulf. This includes Texas A&M University in Qatar and New York University in the UAE.

Georgetown University in Qatar already shifted to remote instructions on Thursday, before the IRGC made the threat.

Iran has continued to strike U.S. military positions in the Gulf. Iranian missiles and drones slammed Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, wounding at least 15 U.S. service members, the Times of Israel reported.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a statement, “The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack” and that the regime is “waiting for the arrival of the American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional allies once and for all.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents at the Airport Matt Vespa
So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Detail Shot Himself Matt Vespa
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It Matt Vespa
The No Kings Protests Were Even More Insane Than You Would've Thought Joseph Chalfant
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too Inexperienced to be DHS Secretary Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Advertisement