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Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 27, 2026 11:45 AM
Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) might be in deep trouble after a House Ethics Committee adjudicatory subcommittee ruled that she committed dozens of ethics violations related to her campaign finances.

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The investigation centers on whether she used a federal overpayment to her family’s health care business to bankroll her campaign for Congress and whether she broke House rules while in office. She also faces a federal criminal case over the issue and has pleaded not guilty.

The subcommittee found she had committed 25 out of 27 violations of which she was accused during a public hearing in Washington on Friday. The panel concluded that Cherfilus-McCormick’s conduct involved serious violations and continued even after she won her seat in Congress, according to Axios.

The scandal involves a $5 million overpayment from a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract for Trinity Health Care Services, her family’s business. She allegedly swiped a chunk of the money and used it for personal luxury spending and her political campaign. 

House investigators allege that Cherfilus-McCormick commingled campaign, personal, and business funds, filed false or misleading financial disclosures, misused official resources, and used her position to benefit allies and donors.

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The lawmaker is accused of using the business to shift money around while blaming paperwork inconsistencies on an unsigned profit-sharing document.

Chefilus-McCormick’s attorneys argue that she couldn’t fully defend herself before the House panel while she has a criminal case pending. Her attorney, William R. Barzee, insisted that if she wishes to exercise her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the criminal trial, “she must remain silent before the committee,” WSB-TV reported.

The Ethics Committee will consider various consequences, including censure or a recommendation for removal. Expelling her would require a two-thirds vote in the House, which will put Democrats in a sticky situation given their aggressive push to oust former Republican Rep. George Santos.

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