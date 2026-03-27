Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) might be in deep trouble after a House Ethics Committee adjudicatory subcommittee ruled that she committed dozens of ethics violations related to her campaign finances.

Advertisement

The investigation centers on whether she used a federal overpayment to her family’s health care business to bankroll her campaign for Congress and whether she broke House rules while in office. She also faces a federal criminal case over the issue and has pleaded not guilty.

The subcommittee found she had committed 25 out of 27 violations of which she was accused during a public hearing in Washington on Friday. The panel concluded that Cherfilus-McCormick’s conduct involved serious violations and continued even after she won her seat in Congress, according to Axios.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick stole $5 MILLION of your tax dollars, and she still won’t resign.



If you steal from the American people, you don’t belong in Congress. You belong behind bars. pic.twitter.com/BgoLxUbM9D — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 26, 2026

The scandal involves a $5 million overpayment from a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract for Trinity Health Care Services, her family’s business. She allegedly swiped a chunk of the money and used it for personal luxury spending and her political campaign.

House investigators allege that Cherfilus-McCormick commingled campaign, personal, and business funds, filed false or misleading financial disclosures, misused official resources, and used her position to benefit allies and donors.

Attorney for Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) at House Ethics Committee hearing: "Going forward with an adjudicatory hearing when a member has a pending criminal case is a very risky endeavor…The risk is to a violation of her constitutional rights to a fair trial." pic.twitter.com/xDliuYGC5I — CSPAN (@cspan) March 26, 2026

The lawmaker is accused of using the business to shift money around while blaming paperwork inconsistencies on an unsigned profit-sharing document.

Chefilus-McCormick’s attorneys argue that she couldn’t fully defend herself before the House panel while she has a criminal case pending. Her attorney, William R. Barzee, insisted that if she wishes to exercise her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the criminal trial, “she must remain silent before the committee,” WSB-TV reported.

'If you steal from the American people, you don’t belong in Congress.': @RepGregSteube is calling for the immediate resignation of Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick over an alleged $5M FEMA theft.



The @FloridaGOP has launched a statewide petition demanding Democrats break their… — RightLine (@RightLineNews) March 26, 2026

The Ethics Committee will consider various consequences, including censure or a recommendation for removal. Expelling her would require a two-thirds vote in the House, which will put Democrats in a sticky situation given their aggressive push to oust former Republican Rep. George Santos.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.