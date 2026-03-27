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Tipsheet

House Republicans Just Shut Down Senate DHS Funding Bill – Here's What They Introduced Instead

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 27, 2026 3:45 PM
House Republicans Just Shut Down Senate DHS Funding Bill – Here's What They Introduced Instead
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

House Republicans are blocking a Senate-approved bill that would end the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown and instead are pushing their own 60-day funding bill.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said there are not enough votes in the House to pass the Senate bill, which has angered conservatives by omitting funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

This comes as air travelers are experiencing long lines and lengthy waiting times at airports. Many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have either refused to show up to work or have quit because they have not been receiving their pay.

The Senate approved its bill early on Friday morning through a voice vote. It sent over a narrow package to fund the TSA, Coast Guard, and other DHS agencies. But they did not include ICE and Border Patrol because they could not get enough support to pass it, with Democrats opposing the measure because it did not include sufficient reforms to immigration enforcement agencies.

Johnson and his allies are reportedly furious about the Senate bill. They are weighing whether to “ignore the measure altogether and instead send their own bill back to the Senate,” according to CNN.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS ICE TSA VOTER ID

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-06) said, “The one thing I can tell you is that there is a common disgust from our leadership team and from our members about what they did over in the Senate, and it really was not appropriate.”

Johnson is preparing a 60-day continuing resolution that would fully fund DHS, including ICE and Border Patrol, and include other conservative priorities like voter ID provisions. Members of the House Freedom Caucus emphasized that they will refuse to support any DHS package that does not include funding for Border Patrol and ICE.

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