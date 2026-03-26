Karoline Leavitt Makes Jamie Raskin Look Foolish Over Desperate Attack on Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) to task after he sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi in an attempt to revive President Donald Trump’s supposed mishandling of classified documents.

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Raskin sent the letter earlier this week, claiming some of the documents Trump took after his first term were related to his business interests.

During a Wednesday press conference, a reporter asked, “Does the White House have a comment on a letter that was sent from Congressman Raskin to the DOJ alleging that the DOJ recklessly released damning information in regards to President Trump’s documents?”

“Yes, I saw that letter from Congressman Raskin this morning, who, I would add, has zero credibility, and this letter was clearly a cheap political stunt,” Leavitt replied. “What the congressman did here, Brian, and for everyone in the room who’s hopefully not reporting on this as fact, is that he took untrue and salacious claims in a memo that was produced by Jack Smith, who has been completely discredited for his lawfare and his witch hunts against this president, and that information was unverified.”

Leavitt pointed out that the claim “never even made it into the indictment because it was so unverified” and “was thrown out.”

He [special counsel Jack Smith] tried to throw him in jail ahead of the 2024 election, the Biden Department of Justice was fully on board with this lawfare campaign. And in fact, this story that was concocted by Congressman Raskin was so ridiculous, I understand his communications team reached out to some outlets in this room who responsibly said, “We’re not going to write this because this is just too much.” However, of course, MSNOW did write that story this morning because they continue to be left-wing propaganda for the Democrat party. But I think Jack Smith has been proven to be a liar and a fraud, and this is, again, a cheap political stunt from a Democrat on Capitol Hill who I think wants to get himself on cable television.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responds to Rep. Jamie Raskin's letter to Pam Bondi about Trump's classified documents case that nobody cares about anymore.



"This letter was clearly a cheap political stunt." pic.twitter.com/NbtP0AUctU — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 26, 2026

Raskin is trying to bring up the classified documents case even though nobody cares about it anymore. In his letter, he claimed “only six people in the entire U.S. government had access to them” and referred to a memo warning that revealing the content of the documents could cause “an aggravated potential harm to national security.”

Yet, Raskin provided no evidence proving his claim. In other words, he was pulling an Adam Schiff, making extreme allegations without proof, making it even more clear that Democrats have become so desperate they are willing to push unfounded accusations on an issue from which America has already moved on.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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