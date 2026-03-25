Democrats Just Can't Let This Go

For some reason, Democrats are still trying to use their politically-motivated investigations into President Donald Trump to score cheap political points against their opponents.

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The barrage of prosecution efforts failed to achieve their intended purpose: To ensure Trump didn’t win the 2024 election. But folks like Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) still can’t let go of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into the president.

This time, it involves the classified document case that resulted in the raid of Trump’s home in 2022. Raskin sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi accusing Trump of stealing highly sensitive classified documents when he left office after the 2020 election.

The lawmaker criticized Bondi and the Justice Department for trying to “gag” Smith and conceal key findings about why Trump retained documents that were so sensitive, “only six people in the entire U.S. government had access to them.” He asserted that some of the documents “would be pertinent to certain business interests,” which supposedly established “a motive for retaining them.”

“We must have those documents,” Raskin wrote.

The lawmaker referred to a memo in which prosecutors cautioned that disclosing these records constituted “an aggravated potential harm to national security” and characterized them as “highly sensitive documents—the type of documents that only presidents and officials with the most sensitive authority have.”

Raskin brought up other incidents he claims are examples of reckless handling of classified documents, including a young aide who “uploaded the scan to a cloud” and Trump showing “a classified map” to passengers on a plane.

In a rather desperate moment, Raskin attempted to insist that Trump’s possession of those documents is part of his business dealings with Saudi-backed ventures and pointed out that the president repeatedly boasted about having Pentagon war plans “done by the military and given to me” about a possible attack on Iran.

Raskin warned that if a classified Middle East map were shown to foreign officials, it would be “an unforgivable betrayal” of troops and claimed that the DOJ already has evidence that Trump “has already endangered national security to further the interests of Trump family businesses.”

You want to know what was missing from Raskin’s letter? You guessed it: Evidence. He provided no evidence to back up his claims that Trump is endangering national security.

The Justice Department released a statement on X in response to the lawmaker’s letter, saying Raskin “is blinded by hatred of President Trump” but that “he needs to get his facts straight—this Department of Justice is the most transparent in history in part because of our efforts to expose the weaponization of the Biden administration in full compliance with the law and the court.”

The statement slammed Smith’s team, saying it was “desperate to prosecute Biden’s top political opponent, so it is no surprise that his files contain salacious and untrue claims about President Trump.

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We understand that @RepRaskin, much like Jack Smith, is blinded by hatred of President Trump, however, he needs to get his facts straight—this Department of Justice is the most transparent in history in part because of our efforts to expose the weaponization of the Biden… https://t.co/y4om9rH72E — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) March 25, 2026

Here’s the thing: Nobody, and I do mean nobody, cares about the classified documents case anymore. Anyone with an IQ higher than my shoe size could see that this case, along with all the others, was not motivated by a desire for justice or national security. Democrats simply wanted to use the justice and court systems to attack a political opponent — and it worked about as well as Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal.

The fact that Raskin is even bringing this up shows that Democrats might not be in as favorable a position as they might have us believe.

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