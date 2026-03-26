Grand Jury Indicts Siblings for Setting Bombs at Military Base to Protest Iran War and Deportations

A federal grand jury indicted a brother and sister on Thursday for their alleged connection to an improvised explosive device (IED) plot at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

The indictment comes after a suspicious package was discovered near the base’s visitor center. The discovery triggered a lockdown and heightened security at the facility.

From Fox News:

A brother and sister have been indicted in connection with the placement of a possible explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, Fox News Digital has learned. The FBI said Alen Zheng, who is believed to have planted the device, is currently in China. He is facing charges of attempted damage to government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device. FBI Tampa also arrested his sister, Ann Mary Zheng, who is charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. She is accused of hiding or damaging a 2010 Mercedes-Benz to prevent its use in legal proceedings, court documents show. "Today’s indictments are the result of tremendous investigative work from our FBI teams and great coordination from our state, local, and federal partners across the board," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "No one who targets our brave service members and military facilities will ever get away with it — and this FBI will pursue all those responsible for the incident at MacDill Air Force Base to the ends of the earth," he added.

The FBI and federal prosecutors say they are still analyzing the device and a terrorist group that opposes the war in Iran and the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The group sent a video to the Tampa Bay Times in which it made further threats.

In the anonymous 3-minute, 14-second video sent to a Times editor Monday night, a person appears in silhouette speaking in a low voice altered by technology. The video contains closed captions. The speaker lays out a timeline of threats made against MacDill last week: a suspicious package reported at MacDill’s Dale Mabry Gate on March 16 and another, separate, threat made March 18. The latter threat prompted a shelter-in-place order from the base, which was lifted later that day. But the person in the video added a previously unreported claim that someone planted a bomb near the base on March 10. It is unclear if the bomb referenced is in addition to the package found on the 16th or related to the threat on the 18th. The bomb placed on March 10, the speaker said, failed to detonate, but those behind it had “taken actions to rectify this.” The speaker repeatedly uses “we” in the video. “We have a newly improved design that we plan to use in the upcoming days,” the speaker said, claiming to be part of a political group against the U.S. war in Iran and the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation efforts.

Advertisement

Two Chinese siblings have been indicted for allegedly planting an explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, headquarters to CENTCOM and the US military's special ops. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 26, 2026

The speaker in the video said they were part of an organization called the “New Weatherman Underground.” It appears the group models itself after the original Weatherman Underground, a far leftist terrorist organization which carried out a series of bombings at the U.S. Capitol building, the Pentagon, and other government buildings throughout the 1970s.

The government has warned of possible Iranian sleeper cells in the United States that could carry out terrorist attacks in retaliation over the war against the regime.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.