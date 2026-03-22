Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week
Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of Their Homes
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of...
Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse Material
Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse...
VIP
Do Democrats Think We're Stupid?
Do Democrats Think We're Stupid?
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in...
VIP
Has NIL Ruined March Madness?
Has NIL Ruined March Madness?
300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week
300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week
Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS
Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS
L.A. Man Accused of Using Bogus Firms to Score $2M in COVID Relief Cash
L.A. Man Accused of Using Bogus Firms to Score $2M in COVID Relief...
Azerbaijani National Who Is At-Large Charged in $90M Medicare Fraud Scheme
Azerbaijani National Who Is At-Large Charged in $90M Medicare Fraud Scheme
The 17,000 Day War
The 17,000 Day War
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration
Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line
Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line
Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn
Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn
Tipsheet

Ron DeSantis Questions Why TSA Exists

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 22, 2026 12:30 PM
Ron DeSantis Questions Why TSA Exists
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday questioned whether the U.S. needs the TSA in airports.

In a post on X, DeSantis asked, “Is there evidence that creating TSA has made air travel safer over the past 25 years”

Advertisement

“If not, then why not let the airlines and airports handle it?” he asked. “Why give politicians the power to play games with the travel of our people?”

Several others on social media have been questioning the need for the TSA. Some even suggested abolishing the agency and privatizing airline security. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was established in 2001 when President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law. The government created the agency in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks after weaknesses were discovered in the pre-9/11 security infrastructure.

Before 9/11, private security companies contracting with airlines handled airport screening. Congress believed a centralized federal agency could do a better job of protecting air travelers.

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

NATIONAL SECURITY RON DESANTIS TERRORISM TSA

However, it does not appear that the agency has done much to curb potential terrorist attacks. 

It’s not clear whether the TSA has actually stopped any terrorist attacks over the 25 years of its existence. There has not been a single documented instance in which TSA agents have foiled attempts to carry out an act of terrorism.

Some argue that having the TSA in place presents a deterrent effect, discouraging would-be terrorists from trying to bring weapons onto an airplane. However, this is almost impossible to measure.

It’s also worth noting that after 9/11, radical Islamic terrorists began relying on different methods. Many terrorist attacks have involved the use of planted bombs and mass shootings, rather than plane hijackings.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of Their Homes Jeff Charles
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023 Scott McClallen
Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week Matt Vespa
Lisa Murkowski Pitched This Weak Sauce Exemption to the SAVE Act. You're Going to Laugh About It. Matt Vespa
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement