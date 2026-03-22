Ron DeSantis Questions Why TSA Exists

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday questioned whether the U.S. needs the TSA in airports.

In a post on X, DeSantis asked, “Is there evidence that creating TSA has made air travel safer over the past 25 years”

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“If not, then why not let the airlines and airports handle it?” he asked. “Why give politicians the power to play games with the travel of our people?”

🚨BREAKING: @Roblox programmer arrested in New Orleans by Homeland Security Investigations for possessing child rape pornography and importing a child sex doll.



Roblox is a pedo mill and must be dismantled. pic.twitter.com/zPjJO9BBcj — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) March 21, 2026

Several others on social media have been questioning the need for the TSA. Some even suggested abolishing the agency and privatizing airline security.

Dear Americans,



The TSA is an illegal agency that searches and steals without a warrant. Abolish it. https://t.co/3UDLeYYb2O — Doni 🏴 (@DoniTheMisfit) March 20, 2026

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was established in 2001 when President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law. The government created the agency in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks after weaknesses were discovered in the pre-9/11 security infrastructure.

Maybe our airport security shouldn't be dependent on the broken two-party system in Washington DC.



It should be private.

It would work better and be less expensive.



Abolish the TSA https://t.co/sNpGtLpCon — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) March 13, 2026

Before 9/11, private security companies contracting with airlines handled airport screening. Congress believed a centralized federal agency could do a better job of protecting air travelers.

However, it does not appear that the agency has done much to curb potential terrorist attacks.

Just get rid of the TSA. Tests have repeatedly shown that it misses the vast majority of explosives anyway. It's mostly a form of security theater that makes everyone's lives more annoying. Abolish and privatize. https://t.co/zAjhrFCG5f — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 19, 2026

It’s not clear whether the TSA has actually stopped any terrorist attacks over the 25 years of its existence. There has not been a single documented instance in which TSA agents have foiled attempts to carry out an act of terrorism.

WOW🚨: (ATLANTA) TSA security lines hitting nearly 3 HOURS this morning, snaking through baggage claim and beyond. Travelers are furious—arrive way earlier than usual!

pic.twitter.com/3cpUSIZOsQ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 22, 2026

Some argue that having the TSA in place presents a deterrent effect, discouraging would-be terrorists from trying to bring weapons onto an airplane. However, this is almost impossible to measure.

It’s also worth noting that after 9/11, radical Islamic terrorists began relying on different methods. Many terrorist attacks have involved the use of planted bombs and mass shootings, rather than plane hijackings.

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