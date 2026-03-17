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You Won't Believe How Far This Brutal Gang Has Spread

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 17, 2026 3:00 PM
You Won't Believe How Far This Brutal Gang Has Spread
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is now present in 46 states as the Trump administration works to crack down on the criminal organization.

Newsnation’s Ali Bradley said in a post on X that DHS indicated the gang is now in at least 46 states. “This is one of the most vicious gangs on planet earth,” the agency said, according to Bradley. “They rape, maim, and murder for sport.”

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This suggests that the Tren de Aragua problem has grown from a few scattered crimes or border cases. The Trump administration labeled the gang a terrorist organization last year and has been aggressively pursuing its operatives in the United States.

The gang grew out of Venezuela’s prison system and later grew into a transnational criminal enterprise, according to the Treasury Department.

From its origins as a prison gang in Aragua, Venezuela, Tren de Aragua has quickly expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere in recent years. With a particular focus on human smuggling and other illicit acts that target desperate migrants, the organization has developed additional revenue sources through a range of criminal activities, such as illegal mining, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and the trafficking of illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA. 

Tren de Aragua poses a deadly criminal threat across the region. For example, Tren de Aragua leverages its transnational networks to traffic people, especially migrant women and girls, across borders for sex trafficking and debt bondage. When victims seek to escape this exploitation, Tren de Aragua members often kill them and publicize their deaths as a threat to others.

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Related:

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN TERRORISM TREN DE ARAGUA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

In the U.S., the gang’s footprint is fragmented and dispersed across numerous states and cities instead of functioning as a centralized structure. 

The government has cracked down heavily on the gang and its members. DHS says it has arrested 7,000 illegal immigrants belonging to TdA and other Latin American gangs during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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