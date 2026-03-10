So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
VIP
VIP
VIP
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 10, 2026 5:30 PM
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
RedState/Jeff Charles

The first poll released after last Tuesday’s Texas Republican Senate primary race shows Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leading incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as the two candidates head toward the runoff election set to take place on May 26.

Looming over the race is President Donald Trump’s potential endorsement. The president declared that he would withhold his endorsement from both candidates until the SAVE America Act is passed. His input has the power to reshape the race entirely.

Texas Public Opinion Research released the findings of a poll showing Paxton leading Cornyn 49 percent to 41 percent with 11 percent undecided. The polls also analyzed the potential impact of a Trump endorsement and found that even if Trump backs Cornyn, Paxton would still hold a slight advantage at 44 percent to 43 percent.

However, if Trump chooses Paxton, it would blow the race wide open, pushing Paxton’s lead to 58 percent to 32 percent. It also showed that those who supported Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38) in the initial primary race broke for Paxton, with 48 percent of his voters supporting the attorney general compared to only 31 percent for Cornyn.

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

After both candidates failed to clear the 50 percent threshold required to win the March 3 primary, the race shifted to a runoff election.

Trump said he would make an endorsement decision “fairly shortly” but indicated he would wait until after the Save American Act is passed. 

It is worth noting that Texas Public Opinion Research bills itself as a nonpartisan organization, but is a Democratic-aligned project run by a former Democratic operative.

