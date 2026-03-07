Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
VIP
VIP
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 07, 2026 11:00 AM
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Russia is reportedly helping Iran strike back against U.S. forces in the region after it began conducting airstrikes on the Iranian regime on Saturday.

The Kremlin publicly condemned the U.S.-Israeli military offensive against Iran shortly after the barrage began. It has not yet gotten involved militarily, but it appears Russia seeks to help the Iranian regime survive the onslaught.

From The Washington Post:

Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East, the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.

The assistance, which has not been previously reported, signals that the rapidly expanding conflict now features one of America’s chief nuclear-armed competitors with exquisite intelligence capabilities.

Since the war began Saturday, Russia has passed Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, said the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the people said.

The airstrikes have destroyed over 2,000 targets in Iran, including missile sites and naval assets. Iran has countered by launching thousands of drones and missiles at U.S. military targets in several Arab nations. Six U.S. troops were killed in Kuwait.

U.S. officials told The Post that the precision of Iran’s attacks also suggest that Russia is using its advanced satellite imagery technology to help the regime’s counterattack.

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Russia has also been helping Iran in other ways. It has continued arms shipments to the regime, providing it with Yak-130 trainer jets, MI-28 attack helicopters, and Verba man-portable defense systems, according to the Carnegie Endowment, which also noted that these weapons are better suited “for targets that are located directly over Iranian territory” which means “they are unlikely to be used to counter U.S. or Israeli strikes.”

The Kremlin issued sharp rebukes against the U.S.-Israeli strikes, accusing Washington of attacking on false pretense to justify overthrowing the Islamic regime. The Kremlin announced recently that it had lost contact with Iranian nuclear leadership at one of Iran’s plants.

