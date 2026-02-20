We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 20, 2026 12:15 PM
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would require the federal government to compile and publish a list of every single federal crime on the books.

Advertisement

These include statutes that Congress has passed and regulations imposed by federal bureaucracies.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced the Count the Crimes to Cut Act to foster transparency and promote criminal justice reform.

The House already passed a version of this bill in December by voice vote.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Peter Welch (D-VT) are cosponsoring the measure.

If passed, the proposed legislation would instruct the attorney general to produce a detailed report listing every federal criminal statutory offense within one year. This includes each crime’s potential penalties, mens rea requirement, and prosecution data over the past 15 years.

Federal agencies would have to do the same for regulatory crimes they enforce. Within two years, the Justice Department would create a publicly searchable online database so the public can read them.

Congress has created an estimated 5,199 federal statutory crimes as of 2019, according to the Mercatus Center and the Heritage Foundation. But these only account for laws. There are also thousands of federal regulations in effect. Combined, the federal government has imposed between 7,000 and 8,000 statutory and regulatory rules, which means it is difficult to ascertain how many different ways the average American could unwittingly commit crimes.

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CHRIS COONS CONGRESS LAW & ORDER MIKE LEE TED CRUZ

Cruz released a statement noting that “Criminal laws are opaque and scattered across thousands of pages of statutes and regulations, preventing Americans from understanding when they might be crossing into criminal conduct.” He asserted that “Congress has a responsibility to make the criminal code knowable and accessible to enhance transparency, accountability, and clarity in federal criminal law.”

Coons argued that lawmakers must “reexamine the sprawling system of federal crimes and penalties tucked into new laws and inserted into old ones that Congress has created over decades.”

I’ll put it simply: This law needs to pass.

As Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch noted in his book, “Overruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law,” the government “produces such a large number of rules, at such a furious clip and with such complexity, that even the agency officials responsible for them had become confused.”

In the book, Gorsuch chronicles a bevy of stories in which ordinary Americans have had their lives ruined after unknowingly running afoul of the flood of arbitrary laws and regulations our government has instituted.

Advertisement

I’d wager that the vast majority of these laws and regulations are not only completely unnecessary, but they are also blatant infringements on our constitutional rights.

Every time the government passes a law or imposes a regulation, it grows. With each rule, the state has gradually expanded its power far beyond what the Constitution’s framers intended. Shrinking the size and scope of the government means removing the laws that allow it to become ever more intrusive in the lives of everyday Americans. If this bill passes, it could be a significant step toward stripping the government of power it was never supposed to have.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement