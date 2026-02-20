This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 20, 2026 11:30 AM
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

An Illinois state prosecutor on Thursday revealed a new protocol laying out how her office plans to charge federal immigration officers for crimes related to their enforcement actions in the Chicago area.

Advertisement

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke unveiled the guidelines in response to escalating calls to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents accountable when they run afoul of the Constitution while apprehending illegal immigrants, according to the Chicago Tribune.

This proposal comes after Burke and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson clashed over who should spearhead the effort to target immigration enforcement officers.

The policy document provides a legal analysis of the rare and complex scenario that would involve an on-duty federal agent being charged by a state prosecutor and is meant to guide law enforcement investigating potential offenses and line prosecutors reviewing the cases.

“No one is above the law — including both ICE agents and prosecutors,” Burke said in a news release announcing the policy. “If a federal law enforcement agent commits a crime, my office will not hesitate to act, in accordance with state law. This protocol establishes clear, legally sound guidelines to ensure we have a responsible and effective path to pursue accountability.”

The document, though, notes that prosecutors must consider federal immunity — which is not absolute but offers some protection for agents — among other factors.

The U.S. Supreme Court established decades ago that, in general, a federal officer cannot be held on a state criminal charge where the alleged crime arose during the performance of their federal duties, though charges can be brought if the officer’s actions were so egregious they could not have reasonably believed it was in accordance with their official duties.

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL CHICAGO CRIME ICE ILLINOIS

During a December interview, Burke characterized the conduct of federal agents in Chicago as “thuggish” and alleged that they used unjust violence against civilians. “We have all seen people being tossed aside like they're potato sacks, tear gases being deployed on children as they are going to Halloween parties,” she said. “It is absolutely abhorrent for anybody who believes in a constitutional government and I will tell you we worked very hard to increase our community’s belief in support of law enforcement.”

Burke’s “Federal Immigration Enforcement Action Response Protocol” applies to any incident involving a death, shooting, or other use of force linked to federal immigration enforcement in Cook County. It instructs local law enforcement on how to preserve bodycam footage, gather witness accounts, and identify the agents involved.

The protocol would also instruct prosecutors to conduct a full investigation of the evidence before deciding whether to press felony charges against federal agents, according to The Daily Herald.

Burke explained that she developed the protocol with input from the Illinois attorney general’s office and the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association to make sure “no one is above the law.”

Advertisement

The policy acknowledges the difficulty in prosecuting federal agents. The protocol requires prosecutors to consider whether an agent could claim immunity under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which typically protects federal officers from state charges for actions taken while performing their duties.

The proposal further notes that Cook County can prosecute an agent if their conduct fell so far outside of their allotted authority that it cannot reasonably be viewed as part of their official duties. This high bar has often made it nearly impossible to hold a federal officer accountable if they abuse their authority.

The new guidance is a response to an increase in immigration enforcement in the Chicago area. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched Operation Midway Blitz, a 30-day immigration enforcement surge in Chicago and its suburbs. There have been several violent altercations between federal agents and civilians in the area, including a deadly shooting in Franklin Park.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
The Trump Team Got a Serious Briefing on the 2026 Midterms This Week. Here Are the Details. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement