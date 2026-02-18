Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice

President Donald Trump is reportedly close to ordering a military intervention against the Iranian regime, according to one of his top advisers.

Trump has threatened military action against Tehran multiple times over the past two months amid the regime’s brutal slaughter of protesters and shaky nuclear negotiations. However, he has focused more on diplomatic efforts to deal with the Iranian government.

A Trump adviser told Axios that Trump “is getting fed up” and that he believes “there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”

While recent talks between Washington and Tehran seem to have made some progress, it does not appear likely that the two parties will reach a deal, which could prompt the president to order airstrikes on the regime. Vice President JD Vance recently speculated that the diplomatic approach could soon have “reached its natural end.”

If Trump takes this step, military intervention would likely be a collaboration with Israeli forces and more comprehensive than the airstrikes that decimated Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince @PahlaviReza asks President Trump for TARGETED AIRSTRIKES in Iran: “WE are the boots on the ground. It’s the people on the streets. But we are defenseless and unarmed. That’s where you can help us, to at least give the people a chance for a final… pic.twitter.com/ZTePazUITD — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 11, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that Trump has been briefed on a variety of different military options that range from limited strikes on Iranian security force facilities involved in the killing of protesters along with attacks on key nuclear and missile sites. She said airstrikes are among the “many, many alternatives” Trump might choose from.

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei should be "very worried" over its nuclear program.



"We wiped out those beautiful B-2 bombers... went in and they hit their target. Every single bomb and obliterated it," he said about June 2025's airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/GThB8SdBGc — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) February 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has been gearing up for a possible military conflict with Tehran. Reuters reported that the military is quietly preparing for potentially weeks-long operations. Earlier this month, the Pentagon sent a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, which raised speculation that the administration will soon take a harder line against Iran.

The White House has assembled a team of prominent Iranian-American leaders to help prepare for a possible regime change in Iran. The objective is to determine how an interim government might take over as the Iranian people choose new leaders.

