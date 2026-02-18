John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 18, 2026
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is reportedly close to ordering a military intervention against the Iranian regime, according to one of his top advisers. 

Trump has threatened military action against Tehran multiple times over the past two months amid the regime’s brutal slaughter of protesters and shaky nuclear negotiations. However, he has focused more on diplomatic efforts to deal with the Iranian government.

A Trump adviser told Axios that Trump “is getting fed up” and that he believes “there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”

While recent talks between Washington and Tehran seem to have made some progress, it does not appear likely that the two parties will reach a deal, which could prompt the president to order airstrikes on the regime. Vice President JD Vance recently speculated that the diplomatic approach could soon have “reached its natural end.”

If Trump takes this step, military intervention would likely be a collaboration with Israeli forces and more comprehensive than the airstrikes that decimated Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that Trump has been briefed on a variety of different military options that range from limited strikes on Iranian security force facilities involved in the killing of protesters along with attacks on key nuclear and missile sites. She said airstrikes are among the “many, many alternatives” Trump might choose from.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has been gearing up for a possible military conflict with Tehran. Reuters reported that the military is quietly preparing for potentially weeks-long operations. Earlier this month, the Pentagon sent a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, which raised speculation that the administration will soon take a harder line against Iran. 

The White House has assembled a team of prominent Iranian-American leaders to help prepare for a possible regime change in Iran. The objective is to determine how an interim government might take over as the Iranian people choose new leaders.

