Trump Is Quietly Planning for the Fall of Iran's Regime – Here's What You Need to Know

The Trump administration is quietly preparing for the possibility of regime change in Iran, even as it engages in renewed nuclear talks with Iran.

President Donald Trump and his team are reportedly considering how Washington might respond if Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s government collapses amid nationwide unrest, international pressure, and the threat of a possible U.S. military intervention, according to The National News:

Even as the US prepares for diplomatic talks with Iran, the White House is seeking input from prominent Iranian Americans who could assist in any transition should supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei be toppled. A source close to American efforts to find an alternative to the current regime in Iran told The National that US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is closely involved. He is helping to assemble a group of Iranian-American business leaders to advise on the formation of some sort of transitional entity to help govern Iran in the event of the regime's collapse, the source said. A second source also said Mr Kushner is involved. The White House did not comment for this story.

The White House is assembling a team of influential Iranian-American leaders to advise the administration on how a transitional governing authority could take control of the country if Khamenei’s regime falls.

Axios reported that exiled former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has been in contact with the Trump administration. He could spearhead the transition if the regime is no longer in power.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Iranian officials concluded a significant meeting in Muscat, Oman. The talks were aimed at averting a potential nuclear crisis and persuading the regime to give up its nuclear program.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner headed up the negotiations.

The U.S. earlier this month sent a strike force, including the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and several other vessels, to the Persian Gulf amid the regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters who have been demonstrating against the government all across the country.

President Donald Trump has threatened the regime on multiple occasions, saying there would be consequences if it continues killing protesters.

The unrest erupted in late December when crowds took to the streets over the devaluation of the country’s currency and other economic concerns. But as the effort grew, it became a movement dedicated to overthrowing Khamenei’s regime. The government has killed thousands of people in response.

