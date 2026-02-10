Jasmine Crockett Shows Just How Low Democrats Are Willing to Go to Attack Trump

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) slammed President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers over the handling of the Epstein Files. But, as always, there’s a problem.

Advertisement

Crockett posted a video on Monday in which she addressed reporters about the matter. She referred to recent reports suggesting that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell would refuse to give answers to Congress about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation unless she received clemency.

“Basically, Ghislaine was like, I'm not going to participate, but we're not going to stop,” Crockett said. “There were those that thought we would stop when we were able to get the discharge petition done. There were those that thought we were going to stop when it didn't seem like we had the votes once we finally got that done.”

The lawmaker said the Trump administration violated a law passed in December compelling the White House to release all of the files pertaining to Epstein and his possible collaborators. It released the last tranche of the files last week.

“Now that they have violated the law because this is actually in law, we are not stopping. So I want people to understand that House US Democrats, we are going to be on their as**s. That's just the reality,” she said.

The reporter asked Crockett what her message would be to President Trump. “Same thing,” she answered. “We're going to be on his a**. I mean, it is so... I don't really know where we are in this country. Why are we even having this conversation? The United States has fallen apart right now, partially because he's going out and randomly allowing for the killings of people in the middle of the street.”

She added, “But the other part of it is that we have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child sex trafficking ring.”

The lawmaker, who is currently running for Senate, said “it is time to take the blinders off” and that Republicans “were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up, yet they won’t even allow us to bring other people into committee who we know are mentioned in these files.”

She also suggested Congress should be compelled to testify before Congress.

They have tried everything they can think of to distract us and prevent the truth from coming out—posting racist memes and even shutting down the House. But we will not stop until all involved are held accountable and the survivors get justice. pic.twitter.com/K7IWyISCK6 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 9, 2026

But, like most Democrats using the Epstein Files as a cudgel against Republicans, there’s something we just can’t ignore.

The truth is that Jasmine Crockett never called for more transparency on the Epstein case until July 2025, after Trump took office for his second term. This is true of most of the Democratic lawmakers who suddenly became interested in the issue when they realized it could serve as a viable political weapon against the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Apparently, I’m not the only one who noticed:

You’ve been in congress since 2023. You never even posted about “Epstein” until July of 2025. Explain that. pic.twitter.com/9svPSds7n3 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2026

The reality is that none of these people care about Epstein’s victims. When former President Joe Biden was in office, they had nary a word to say about the situation. Now, once a Democrat is no longer in the White House, they somehow expect us to believe they care about what Epstein did.

What this shows is that even sexual assault victims are not off limits when Democrats want new pawns to advance their political agenda. Crockett just happens to be among the loudest on the left using these people for their own purposes — not to seek justice.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.