One Glance at Jasmine Crockett's Website Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Senate Campaign

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (TX-33) campaign website tells you everything you need to know about her bid to become Texas’ next senator.

And what it tells you is almost nothing.

Over the past decade, we have seen a weird trend in which people pretend to run for office without actually trying to win to gain notoriety and fame. I’ve learned to spot such performative politicking, and one red flag is how their campaign websites are set up.

If you head over to Crockett’s campaign website, you will see how little there is to her candidacy. Her home page features a statement from the lawmaker explaining that she is running because she believes “Texas deserves a Senator who will be an independent voice for all 30 million Texans — not a rubber stamp or party line vote for Donald Trump.”

Okay, fine. That’s what you’d expect from a Democratic candidate. When you click on her “About” page, you are treated to a quick overview of her political career and learn that she is “a battle-tested fighter for the people” who has “gone toe-to-toe with Trump, Abbott, and Paxton.”

She promises that she “will fight hard for you and your loved ones and get Texas back on track.”

The question is: How?

That’s where the red flag is. There is absolutely no mention of policy on her website. No idea of what legislation she will introduce. Zilch. Nada. Nothing.

The website doesn’t even have an “issues” section like most candidates — including her primary opponent, state Rep. James Talarico.

Her opponent has detailed plans on his website, which include banning corporate political action committees, prohibiting Congress members from trading stock, imposing term limits, ending partisan gerrymandering, and capping insulin at $25. It’s typical populist-Democrat claptrap, but at least he’s given an indication that he is serious about winning.

On the other hand, Crockett’s whole shtick is “Republicans are raaaayciss” and “Donald Trump is Hitler.”

During this campaign season, Crockett has not articulated what policies she will champion if she pulls off a miracle and wins the election. That’s because she’s not going to do much other than spit out fiery soundbites against her political opponents during TV news appearances and speeches.

Indeed, Crockett’s entire political career has been built on one thing: making inflammatory comments about people she doesn’t like. She has compared Trump’s immigration enforcement actions to “Nazi raids and slave patrols,” called him a “domestic abuser,” and suggested that Democrats should “punch” Republicans.

Given that the Democratic primary race is coming up next month, the fact that Crockett hasn’t bothered to focus on policy shows that she might not be as serious about running as she might have us believe. Her seat in the House will vanish after this term due to Texas’ redistricting legislation. So perhaps she is using the run to maintain a semblance of relevancy before she is booted out of Congress.

Texans want to know how their lawmakers will lower their utility bills, address immigration, manage inflation, and deal with other problems. Instead of answering these questions, Crockett has relied on viral one-liners because the truth is, she’s a loud, empty suit, completely devoid of anything resembling substance.

To put it simply, Jasmine Crockett is a performer, not a leader.

Of course, this does not mean she won’t win the nomination. Polling has bounced back and forth between the two candidates. The most recent is a Texas Public Opinion Research survey from January, which showed Crockett leading Talarico 38 percent to 37 percent.

But even if Texas’ Democratic voters choose her over Talarico, defeating a Republican in the Lone Star State will require more than clever quips and viral social media moments. Of course, Crockett already knows this, which suggests that her Senate campaign is more about attention than anything else.

