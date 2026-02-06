Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How...
Trump Is Quietly Planning for the Fall of Iran's Regime – Here's What...
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit
Wisconsin Sheriffs Agree to Cooperate With ICE. The ACLU Is Suing to Stop...
Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras
The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug...
Here's What Graham Linehan Told Congress About Free Speech in the U.K. (and...
Benghazi Terrorist Zubayr Al-Bakoush Is Now in U.S. Custody
The Milwaukee County Board Just Made the Area a Haven for Criminal Illegal...
The Bad Bunny-ization of American Entertainment
Mamdani Invokes the Bible, Buddhism, and Islam in His Latest Anti-ICE Rant
Right-Wing Influencer Charged With Felony for Turning ‘Prosecute ICE’ Sculpture to ‘Pro IC...
CA Gubernatorial Candidate, Steve Hilton, Blasts His Republican Rival for Bending a Knee...
Scott Bessent Calmly Shuts Down Senator Warnock’s Anti-Tariff Rant
Tipsheet

NYC Mayor Facing Senate Investigation Over Antisemitism Policies

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 06, 2026 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A Senate committee has opened a formal investigation into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his decision to rescind a series of antisemitism-related executive orders.

Advertisement

The panel questions whether this move will remove protections for Jewish residents amid a disturbing increase in antisemitic incidents that cropped up over the past three years, according to The New York Post.

A US Senate panel launched a probe Wednesday of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, citing “serious concerns” about the “rescission of executive orders related to antisemitism and boycotts of Israel.”

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote a letter to Mamdani asking whether the scrapping of the orders would hamper the enforcement of civil rights law — thus risking the revocation of $2.2 billion in federal funds.

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City; it is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious,” Cassidy told Mamdani in the letter reviewed by The Post.

“Decisions by your administration that weaken established safeguards for Jewish students in New York and are out of alignment with federal executive orders warrant careful scrutiny,” he said.

“Jewish students deserve clear assurance that their safety and civil rights will not be compromised by your administration’s actions.”

Recommended

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL SENATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

On his first day in office, Mamdani signed an executive order canceling all orders former Mayor Eric Adams issued after his federal indictment. This included two measures that were viewed as pro-Israel and against anti-Jewish bigotry.

One of the orders prohibited city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel. The other adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which classifies certain attacks against Israel’s legitimacy as anti-Jewish.

Jewish leaders expressed concerns about Mamdani eliminating these orders, citing his past support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, whose adherents push private and public institutions to cut ties with Israel.

Advertisement

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), criticized Mamdani’s “long-standing, troubling record on matters of great concern to the Jewish community.”

This issue comes amid an alarming spike in anti-Jewish incidents that occurred after Hamas’ devastating attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which the terrorist group killed over 1,000 civilians and government personnel. The ADL found that incidents involving violence or threats against Jewish New Yorkers hit a record high in 2024, with 1,437 being recorded. This represents an 18 percent increase over 2023 and the highest total of any state.

Police data showed that anti-Jewish hate crimes almost tripled in January 2026 compared with the previous year.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How It Turned Out. Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Calmly Shuts Down Senator Warnock’s Anti-Tariff Rant Dmitri Bolt
Wow: CNN Host Asks Some Good Questions About ICE Detainers...and It Shocked Jacob Frey Matt Vespa
The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug Costs Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Advertisement