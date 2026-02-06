Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How...
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 06, 2026 12:15 PM
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom absolutely lost it after finding out that Louisiana is suing California because it refused to extradite a doctor suspected of shipping abortion drugs to clients in violation of state law.

In a post on X, Newsom wrote, “Louisiana plans to sue me because I won’t extradite a doctor for providing an abortion.”

He then addressed Murrill and wrote, “Go f**k yourself. California will never help you criminalize healthcare.”

Murrill responded in full southern fashion in her own post on X. “Bless your heart, @GavinNewsom. Killing Louisiana babies isn’t healthcare, nor is shielding California drug dealers. The sovereign State of Louisiana will defend life. See ya soon,” she wrote.

The exchange occurred after Louisiana officials indicted doctor Remy Coeytaux for allegedly “trafficking illegal abortion pills in violation of Louisiana law.” They accused him of mailing abortion-inducing drugs into the state. Louisiana passed a law recently that institutes a near-total ban on abortion procedures.

Coeytaux could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted. “Louisiana has a zero-tolerance policy for those who subvert our laws, seek to hurt women, and promote abortion,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said.

Louisiana’s law makes it a crime to provide an abortion “by means of abortion-inducing drugs” unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Newsom refused Louisiana’s request to extradite Coeytaux to Louisiana. “Louisiana’s request is denied,” he said. “We will not allow extremist politicians from other states to reach into California and try to punish doctors based on allegations that they provided reproductive health care services. Not today. Not ever. We will never be complicit with Trump’s war on women.”

