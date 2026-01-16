VIP
So I Got a Call From The New York Times...
This Doctor Mailed Abortion Pills to Louisiana. Now This Democrat Governor Is Protecting Him.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 16, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday denied the State of Louisiana’s request to extradite a doctor who allegedly shipped abortion pills into the state.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office announced on Wednesday that it has indicted Remy Coeytaux, a California doctor, for allegedly “trafficking illegal abortion pills in violation of Louisiana law,” according to a press release.

He has been charged in St. Tammany Parish with Criminal Abortion by Means of Abortion-Inducing Drugs, a violation of La R.S. 14:87.9, which carries the penalty range of one to fifty years at hard labor and fines, depending on the circumstances.

A criminal arrest warrant has been signed for Coeytaux and his name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). An extradition request has been sent to Governor Landry.

“This is not healthcare; it’s drug dealing. Individuals who flagrantly and intentionally violate our laws by sending illegal abortion pills into our state placing women in danger. We’ve seen the proof of that, with women showing up in emergency rooms after taking these pills and being coerced into abortions," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announced in a post on X that he signed the paperwork to request Coeytaux’s extradition.

“Louisiana has a zero tolerance policy for those who subvert our laws, seek to hurt women, and promote abortion,” Landry wrote. “I know Gavin Newsom supports abortion in all its forms, but that doesn’t work in Louisiana. We are unapologetically pro-life.”

Newsom responded in a statement posted on X. “Louisiana’s request is denied,” Newsom wrote. “My position on this has been clear since 2022: We will not allow extremist politicians from other states to reach into California and try to punish doctors based on allegations that they provided reproductive health care services. Not today. Not ever. We will never be complicit with Trump's war on women.”

Louisiana has a near-total abortion ban making it a crime to perform or provide an abortion “by means of abortion-inducing drugs” except in life-threatening cases. The law carries additional criminal exposure for those who obtain and send abortion pills into the state.

Penalties include up to six months in jail and a fine. 

