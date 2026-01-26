US Warships Are in Position – Iran's Regime Will Decide What Happens Next

A U.S. naval strike force has arrived at its destination near Iran as the White House ramps up pressure on the Iranian regime to stop killing citizens protesting in the streets.

The unrest in Iran began in late December as a backlash to the devaluation of the nation’s currency an d other economic woes. However, the protests quickly transformed into a movement aimed at ousting the country’s leaders.

The unrest prompted a brutal crackdown from the regime, which ordered soldiers to fire on protesters using live ammunition. Death toll estimates range from 5,000 to 20,000.

It has also been reported that the regime is using chemical weapons against Iranian civilians.

From a very credible international source: The reports of chemical weapons in Iran being used against people on the streets is true. Multiple verified uses. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 24, 2026

The U.S. Abraham Lincoln arrived in the region with at least eight other vessels on Sunday. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military intervention against the regime over its killing of protesters. But he has signaled that he is open to negotiations with Tehran. “Iran does want to talk, and we’ll talk,” he said during last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

👀 The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has just been spotted operating off southeastern Oman, placing it well within striking distance of Iran.



Positioned behind the protective cover of the Gulf, the carrier benefits from reduced exposure to hostile anti-ship missile… pic.twitter.com/V1Phia1YPJ — Jewish Breaking News (@JBreakingNews) January 26, 2026

Trump has deployed his warship, the USS Abraham Lincoln, near Iran.



Now Iran has released this **video**, in which Trump's warship can be seen in its crosshairs/target.



At the end of the video, a sample precision drone strike is also demonstrated. pic.twitter.com/WnWkcChNOw — NewsDaily🪖🗞️🚨 (@XNews24_7) January 26, 2026

The president has called for the ouster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and imposed a 25 percent tariff on nations doing business with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister warned that “any American attack will be met with our full arsenal.” Meanwhile, Khamenei has been moved to a secure underground facility in Tehran as a precaution against potential U.S. airstrikes.

The Treasury Department imposed additional sanctions on the Iranian regime. These include actions against nine Iranian oil tanker ships that bolster the regime’s coffers by selling oil illegally.

Trump said earlier this month that the regime had halted planned executions of 800 political prisoners after his threats. However, the nation’s top prosecutor denied these claims.

