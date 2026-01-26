Here's What Republican Lawmakers Are Saying About the Alex Pretti Shooting

Republican lawmakers are divided over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The incident occurred during protests against federal immigration enforcement operations in the city. Video footage that went viral on social media shows the altercation where Pretti gets between a Border Patrol officer and a woman whom the officer had pushed to the ground.

About six officers tackle Pretti to the pavement, attempting to subdue him. The footage appears to show one of the officers taking Pretti’s firearm out of his waistband and walking away with it. One of the officers yells “gun” shortly before the officers shot Pretti at least ten times.

The shooting came weeks after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Some Republican Congress members defended the shooting. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted on social media, saying, “we have your back 100%. You are SAVING the country.”

Republican Rep. Randy Fine (FL-6) called Pretti an “armed seditionist” and said “the insurrectionist was put down. Well done.”

Pretti possessed a valid concealed carry permit and had no criminal record.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “there’s nothing wrong with anybody lawfully carrying firearms,” but insisted that the shooting was “an incredibly split-second decision that had to be made by ICE officers,” ABC News reported.

However, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the shooting and demanded an investigation intot he matter. “Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence,” Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) wrote in a post on X. “It’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right, and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) argued, “ICE agents do not have carte blanche in carrying out their duties” and “carrying a firearm does not justify federal agents killing an American—especially, as video footage appears to show, after the victim had been disarmed.”

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott called the shooting “at worst, deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens, in the murder of Americans,” The Hill reported.

The shooting came at a time when threats and violence against ICE and Border Patrol agents has risen. DHS reports an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against ICE agents and 1,300 percent increase in assaults, according to Rep. Mike Simpson’s office. Colorado Public Radio conducted an investigation finding that the increase in assaults was at 25 percent.

Public opinion polling reveals that a majority of Americans believe the shooting was not justified. A YouGov poll found that 48 percent of respondents believe the officers were in the wrong while only 20 percent believed they were justified.

