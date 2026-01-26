Donald Trump and Tim Walz Have a Phone Conversation About Immigration Policy

President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a phone conversation with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz amid national debate over immigration policy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Walz called him “with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota” and that “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

Trump noted that he told Walz that border czar Tom Homan will contact him “and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.”

The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!

Minnesota has been at the heart of the national debate over the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The White House sent about 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents to the Minneapolis area as part of the largest immigration operation in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) history.

The White House said agents are primarily targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records. But the operation has led to controversy over the detention of U.S. citizens and two fatal shootings.

The situation on the ground remains tense, with massive protests blocking streets, demonstrating against the operation. Left-leaning individuals have used the Signal app to coordinate protests and to send observers to film ICE and Border Patrol agents as they carry out their duties.

BREAKING - At least two Democrat Minnesota state officials and a campaign adviser to Tim Walz, Amanda Koehler, have been identified as “admins” and “dispatchers” in a now-leaked Signal group chat used to stalk and impede federal immigration operations in the state. pic.twitter.com/qkZcvAB9cZ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 25, 2026

In one instance, protesters crashed a church service after finding out one of its pastors was an ICE field director in the city.

Gov. Walz has been a vocal critic of the immigration enforcement actions. He demanded that Trump “pull these 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another person” and argued that the agents are creating fear, violence, and chaos instead of protecting public safety.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Walz accused the Trump administration of conducting an “occupation” rather than an effort to root out dangerous illegal immigrants. He said, “there is no verifiable evidence” showing the Trump administration is making America safer through these operations.

Third angle of today’s shooting of a 37-year-old male by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, clearly shows one of the agents running away from the scuffle before the shooting carrying the victim's handgun, a Sig P320. pic.twitter.com/97atyCozQP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 24, 2026

Trump has railed against Walz on multiple occasions, accusing him of blocking local cooperation with federal immigration authorities while endangering public safety. He called Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “pompous, dangerous, and arrogant” and accused them of “inciting Insurrection.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Walz released “nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens back onto Minnesota’s streets” since Trump took office.

