AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban

Over the weekend, Townhall reported how a group of AWFULs (Affluent White Female Urban Leftists) descended on a Minneapolis yoga studio to berate and bully the staff into condemning ICE agents. The CorePower Yoga studio apparently committed the unforgivable sin of removing an anti-ICE sign from the business.

The AWFULs decided that was unacceptable and that they had the right to demand that CorePower Yoga run its business according to their political views. Now one of the women behind the viral harassment video has been banned from the establishment.

Minneapolis woman who went viral for berating yoga studio employees over ICE says she’s now banned



A Minneapolis woman who helped lead a viral confrontation with staff at a CorePower Yoga studio over the removal of an anti-ICE sign says she has been permanently banned from the… pic.twitter.com/VWtkcJqCkX — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) February 10, 2026

Here's more:

A Minneapolis woman who helped lead a viral confrontation with staff at a CorePower Yoga studio over the removal of an anti-ICE sign says she has been permanently banned from the chain’s locations. Heather Anderson filmed and posted video of the Feb. 1 incident at the Northeast Minneapolis yoga studio. The clip shows about a dozen women, yoga mats in hand, surrounding two employees behind the front desk after a Sunday class. They accused the staff of complicity in federal immigration enforcement and demanded they publicly condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the city. Anderson alleged that CorePower Yoga was “silencing” some instructors who wanted to speak out about ICE and that a manager was told to remove an anti-ICE sign from the window of the Minneapolis location. “I wanted CorePower to understand that in Minneapolis, we were really going through it and we would like our yoga studio to support us in this moment,” Anderson said in a video posted to social media.

Those instructors have no right to speak their mind on their employer's dime. The employer has every right to remove anti-ICE signage from the business and to make the business apolitical. Why? Because not every person in Minneapolis is an insane Leftist. President Trump received 1,519,032 votes in 2024. Those people deserve to be heard, too.

Of course, the Left doesn't think that. Remind us who the real authoritarians are again?

Force people to publicly denounce ICE. Do these people realize they're just "useful idiots"? pic.twitter.com/pLTI12q7Yp — Kal-El (@SpikeDiet) February 10, 2026

They don't, and even if they did, they wouldn't care. Their entire worldview is predicated on hating President Trump.

You are free to say what you will and stage a protest, and even act in an uncivil and unbecoming manner. (https://t.co/WdMenyKcgf a jerk)



You are also free to reap the consequences and be kicked to the curb.

FAFO. — Max_Loves_Springtime (@maximom7) February 10, 2026

You are not free to stage a protest in a business, but the business is free to punish you for doing so.

Everyone that yelled at the staff and did the childish stunt of leaving the weights scattered all over should be banned. The employees at the yoga studio should go to her "non-profit" and yell at her for 15 minutes so she can see how it feels. — The Unsilent Majority (@SkyYodaWan) February 10, 2026

Somehow, we don't think the AWFULs would like that very much. It's (D)ifferent when they do it, after all.

Another virtue signaling fool working for a “non-profit”. These organizations are the biggest scam. They exist to provide lucrative livings to their administrators while a few dollars trickle down to the cause. — Dan French (@wonNonlyfrench) February 10, 2026

Pretty much.

Gonna wear a MAGA hat to a Minneapolis lagree class and start a riot https://t.co/xov5Kl64at — Matthew J. Pagano (@matthewjpagano) February 10, 2026

That'll do it.

Absolutely predictable that she's ensconced in the Minneapolis nonprofit sector. https://t.co/jO3z8cW9C9 — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) February 10, 2026

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

White liberal women love to protect their criminal invaders. https://t.co/RtCLUiokBy — Zr1Trader (@ZR1Trader) February 10, 2026

Many of them are miserable, single, and childless. They want to mother something, so they pick criminal illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

