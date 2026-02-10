Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Sto...
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super...
Jasmine Crockett Shows Just How Low Democrats Are Willing to Go to Attack...
Dozens of Detransitioners Have Filed Lawsuits, and the Costs Could End 'Gender-Affirming C...
While Homeless New Yorkers Freeze, the NYT Wants Us to Know This About...
Sen. Warren Repeats Debunked Lie About Women and the SAVE Act
VIP
We Must Not Submit to 'Diversity'
A Maryland Squatter Walks Free — and Here's What Her Attorney Had...
Deadline Tries to Guilt Trip John Lithgow for Starring in HBO's 'Harry Potter'...
Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a...
Trump Targets Obama’s Climate 'Endangerment Finding' in Sweeping Rollback of Emissions Rul...
Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud
Tipsheet

AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 8:30 AM
Chas Kimbrell/NY YOGA + LIFE/Rubin Museum of Art via AP

Over the weekend, Townhall reported how a group of AWFULs (Affluent White Female Urban Leftists) descended on a Minneapolis yoga studio to berate and bully the staff into condemning ICE agents. The CorePower Yoga studio apparently committed the unforgivable sin of removing an anti-ICE sign from the business.

Advertisement

The AWFULs decided that was unacceptable and that they had the right to demand that CorePower Yoga run its business according to their political views. Now one of the women behind the viral harassment video has been banned from the establishment.

Here's more:

A Minneapolis woman who helped lead a viral confrontation with staff at a CorePower Yoga studio over the removal of an anti-ICE sign says she has been permanently banned from the chain’s locations.

Heather Anderson filmed and posted video of the Feb. 1 incident at the Northeast Minneapolis yoga studio. The clip shows about a dozen women, yoga mats in hand, surrounding two employees behind the front desk after a Sunday class.

They accused the staff of complicity in federal immigration enforcement and demanded they publicly condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the city.

Anderson alleged that CorePower Yoga was “silencing” some instructors who wanted to speak out about ICE and that a manager was told to remove an anti-ICE sign from the window of the Minneapolis location. “I wanted CorePower to understand that in Minneapolis, we were really going through it and we would like our yoga studio to support us in this moment,” Anderson said in a video posted to social media.

Recommended

Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Those instructors have no right to speak their mind on their employer's dime. The employer has every right to remove anti-ICE signage from the business and to make the business apolitical. Why? Because not every person in Minneapolis is an insane Leftist. President Trump received 1,519,032 votes in 2024. Those people deserve to be heard, too.

Of course, the Left doesn't think that. Remind us who the real authoritarians are again?

They don't, and even if they did, they wouldn't care. Their entire worldview is predicated on hating President Trump.

You are not free to stage a protest in a business, but the business is free to punish you for doing so.

Somehow, we don't think the AWFULs would like that very much. It's (D)ifferent when they do it, after all.

Advertisement

Pretty much.

That'll do it.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Many of them are miserable, single, and childless. They want to mother something, so they pick criminal illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud Dmitri Bolt
While Homeless New Yorkers Freeze, the NYT Wants Us to Know This About Mayor Mamdani Amy Curtis
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Trump Targets Obama’s Climate 'Endangerment Finding' in Sweeping Rollback of Emissions Rules Dmitri Bolt
A Maryland Squatter Walks Free — and Here's What Her Attorney Had to Say Amy Curtis
Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement