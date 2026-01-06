VIP
Not Even the Media Could Save Tim Walz
Rand Paul Said This Republican Was Behind the Operation to Topple Venezuelan President
This State Might Be the Next to Face Scrutiny Over Fraud
The Left Commemorates Another Jan. 6, and It's Still Ridiculous
VIP
In Mamdani's New York, the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Looks at Lot Like Anti-White...
A Deep Dive Into Mamdani's Housing Advisor Cea Weaver Shows Just How Dangerous...
North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is...
Despite Claims He Was 'Briefed' on Maduro Operation, Mamdani Doesn't Have Federal Security...
After Discriminating Against a Musician, Will the Knoxville Symphony Face the Music for...
Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What...
Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable'
Stephen Miller Clashes with Jake Tapper Over U.S. Role in Venezuela After Maduro's...
California GOP Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dies Suddenly at 65
Scott Jennings Slams Poll Showing 42% Oppose Maduro's Capture: It’s Just 'Reflexive Opposi...
Tipsheet

Trump Just Gave Republicans a Dire Warning About the Midterms

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 06, 2026 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Republicans that if Democrats win back the House in November’s midterm elections, they will try to impeach him again.

The president addressed a crowd at a Republican conference during a retreat at the Kennedy Center. “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms…they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’ll get impeached,” he continued. “We don’t impeach them because you know why? They’re meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for a hundred different things.”

Trump said Democrats “are mean and smart, but fortunately for you, they have horrible policy.”

The White House’s decision to capture Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and his wife prompted renewed calls for his impeachment from Democrats who claim it violated the Constitution and War Powers Resolution without congressional approval.

Reps. Al Green and Shri Thanedar were among the first on the left to try impeaching Trump. They both introduced articles of impeachment against the president early in 2025. Of course, neither of their efforts gained any traction.

Recommended

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VENEZUELA

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and other members of Democratic leadership have been hesitant to pursue impeachment — especially while Republicans still dominate the lower chamber.

But this doesn’t mean they won’t have a change of heart if they win in November. In fact, it is pretty much guaranteed that Democrats will initiate impeachment proceedings five seconds after they take office.

That’s a given.

But if Republicans manage to hang on to the Senate, it is unlikely that Democrats will successfully remove President Trump from office — unless they manage to persuade enough Republican lawmakers to go through with it.

Still, it’s also worth noting that if Democrats appear too eager to impeach Trump, the plan could easily backfire. During Trump’s first term, Democrats impeached him twice — and it was clearly motivated by politics rather than any wrongdoing on the president’s part.

Advertisement

The only benefit this had was making Democratic voters feel good. Most Americans thought it was a waste of time — because it was.

If Democrats drag the nation through yet another bout of impeachment theater for no valid reason, then they could jeopardize their chances of winning the White House in 2028, a scenario that party leadership would be wise to consider.

But, this is 2026 and Democrats have gotten increasingly crazier over recent years, so even if another impeachment effort might not redound in their favor, they might not be able to help themselves. After all, the Orange Man Is Bad, right?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
A Deep Dive Into Mamdani's Housing Advisor Cea Weaver Shows Just How Dangerous She Is Amy Curtis
Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable' Amy Curtis
This State Might Be the Next to Face Scrutiny Over Fraud Jeff Charles
The Story About JD Vance's Vandalized Home Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is Dead Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Advertisement