Trump Just Gave Republicans a Dire Warning About the Midterms

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Republicans that if Democrats win back the House in November’s midterm elections, they will try to impeach him again.

The president addressed a crowd at a Republican conference during a retreat at the Kennedy Center. “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms…they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said.

“I’ll get impeached,” he continued. “We don’t impeach them because you know why? They’re meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for a hundred different things.”

Trump said Democrats “are mean and smart, but fortunately for you, they have horrible policy.”

“[I]f we don't win the midterms, they'll find a reason to impeach me—I'll get impeached,” Trump says after bombing Iran, botching the Epstein files, overthrowing Maduro, and unnecessarily handing so much ammo and the populist energy back to the left

pic.twitter.com/9mPWLshiXr — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 6, 2026

The White House’s decision to capture Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and his wife prompted renewed calls for his impeachment from Democrats who claim it violated the Constitution and War Powers Resolution without congressional approval.

Reps. Al Green and Shri Thanedar were among the first on the left to try impeaching Trump. They both introduced articles of impeachment against the president early in 2025. Of course, neither of their efforts gained any traction.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and other members of Democratic leadership have been hesitant to pursue impeachment — especially while Republicans still dominate the lower chamber.

Future prediction.



Trump finds a cure for cancer and the left try to impeach him for practicing medicine without a license. pic.twitter.com/MgjqODpfng — Hunter Goodwin (@Gh3ttotwinkie) January 5, 2026

But this doesn’t mean they won’t have a change of heart if they win in November. In fact, it is pretty much guaranteed that Democrats will initiate impeachment proceedings five seconds after they take office.

That’s a given.

But if Republicans manage to hang on to the Senate, it is unlikely that Democrats will successfully remove President Trump from office — unless they manage to persuade enough Republican lawmakers to go through with it.

Still, it’s also worth noting that if Democrats appear too eager to impeach Trump, the plan could easily backfire. During Trump’s first term, Democrats impeached him twice — and it was clearly motivated by politics rather than any wrongdoing on the president’s part.

The only benefit this had was making Democratic voters feel good. Most Americans thought it was a waste of time — because it was.

If Democrats drag the nation through yet another bout of impeachment theater for no valid reason, then they could jeopardize their chances of winning the White House in 2028, a scenario that party leadership would be wise to consider.

But, this is 2026 and Democrats have gotten increasingly crazier over recent years, so even if another impeachment effort might not redound in their favor, they might not be able to help themselves. After all, the Orange Man Is Bad, right?

