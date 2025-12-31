Trump Administration Just Sued This State Over Benefits for Illegal Immigrants
Tim Walz Isn't Happy About Trump Cutting Off Childcare Funding

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 31, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the Trump administration’s announcement that it has frozen child care payments to the state amid rampant fraud.

In a Tuesday post on X, Walz claimed the move was “Trump’s long game” and that Walz’s administration has “spent years cracking down on fraudsters.”

The governor stated that the president is “politiciziing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans.”

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it was halting federal childcare funding to Minnesota after a flood of fraud allegations against daycare centers run by Somali residents. Several reports uncovered billions of dollars in taxpayer funds being funneled to organizations that claimed to use it for child care and other uses. In reality, these entities were either using the funds for their personal use or to send abroad to a terrorist organization in Somalia. 

Deputy Secretary of the Health and Human Services (HHS) department announced the decision in a post on X. “We have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud,” he wrote.

This means Minnesotan families who rely on this funding could be affected until the state addresses the fraud issue.

The fraud problem in Minnesota isn’t new. Indeed, it has persisted for many years. Federal prosecutors in 2022 charged several people involved in a scheme called “Feeding Our Future,” which swiped about $250 million from a government program aimed at feeding low-income children during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Federal prosecutors believe that almost half of the $18 billion sent to Minnesota for 14 different social programs was likely stolen since 2018. 

