Tipsheet

Lawmakers Seek Inherent Contempt Charges Against Pam Bondi

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 22, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in “inherent contempt” over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files.

During an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, the two lawmakers criticized the Justice Department for failing to release the entire tranche of information related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit activities.

The host noted that the department released more than “13,000 files” on Friday, but acknowledged that it was “an incomplete release.”

When asked if the Justice Department is at least following the spirit of the law passed last month requiring the administration to release the files, Massie responded, “No, they’re flouting the spirit and letter of the law,” and said he “won’t be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied.”

Massie argued that the real test is whether the releases “implicate any of the other criminals that are involved and the suspects that are involved.”

Khanna discussed new documents showing that the FBI received a 1996 complaint about Epstein from Maria Farmer. However, it took years for the Bureau to act on it. 

The lawmaker said, “That was the single most important disclosure of what we got,” and that Epstein “was so connected with law enforcement and powerful politicians” that “the FBI did nothing for a decade.” Khanna called Friday’s release “a slap in the face of survivors” because key materials, including “the 60-count indictment that actually implicates a lot of these people, and the prosecution memo,” were not released.

He stressed that Epstein’s survivors wish to know “who are the rich and powerful men who visited Epstein’s rape island and covered up the abuse.”

Massie stated that “The most expeditious way to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi,” which “doesn’t require going through the courts.”

He indicated that he and Khanna are drafting those documents right now.

Inherent contempt is an enforcement power that both chambers of Congress possess. It allows the legislature to compel the executive branch to comply with its subpoenas, orders, or laws without going to court. The doctrine allows the House or Senate to direct its Sergeant-at-Arms to detain witnesses, bring them before the chamber, and, if necessary, impose sanctions such as fines to compel compliance.

Massie and Khanna would have to move an inherent contempt resolution through the lower chamber, get a majority vote, and then have the House enforce fines or other penalties against the attorney general.

If the effort succeeds, Bondi could face mounting personal financial penalties.

Following Friday’s release, many on social media criticized the heavy redactions. Some posted images of pages that were almost entirely redacted. The Justice Department has not yet set a date to release the remaining files. However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche promised to release “several hundred thousand” more documents over the next couple of weeks.”

