This Is What AOC Had to Say About That Poll Saying She Could Defeat JD Vance In 2028

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-14) reacted to a flawed poll showing she could defeat Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election by saying she would “stomp him.”

If AOC were to decide she no longer wants to be a member of Congress, she might have a promising career in stand-up comedy.

Just outside of the Capitol Building, a reporter asked whether AOC thinks she “could beat JD Vance in a head-to-head race for president as polling suggests in 2028.”

“Listen, these polls, like three years out…are what they are. But let the record show, I will stomp him,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, laughing.

AOC says she would 'stomp' JD Vance if she ran against him in the 2028 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/TGXR8yyuv7 — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 18, 2025

The poll that prompted the question showed AOC defeating Vance 51 to 49 percent. But, as Townhall’s Amy Curtis pointed out, there were several problems with the survey.

The Verasight/Argument poll comes from an account that is based in Canada. Moreover, the same group that published these results also badly underestimated President Donald Trump’s performance in the 2024 election. Also, AOC’s approval rating at the moment leaves much to be desired.

This ridiculous pollster also had Kamala beating Trump in 2024, so take this as you will.



And even at 51-49, Vance wins the Electoral College, so there’s that. https://t.co/RGBDkT3cek — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 17, 2025

It’s also worth noting that she does not appear to have the nationwide name recognition and favor to make a successful effort at the White House. Another national poll showed only about a quarter of independents view her favorably.

Even further, AOC is still too far to the left for America’s tastes. America is not New York City, which means it would be quite difficult for her to pull off a win. In fact, she would have to move more to the center to appeal to a wider swath of the electorate. But given her avid support for socialism, it is doubtful that voters would take this seriously.

