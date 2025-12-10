DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
Tipsheet

These Twin Brothers Threatened a Top DHS Official and ICE Agents — Now They Are Facing Consequences

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 10, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested a pair of twins in Absecon, New Jersey, for threatening to kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

DHS and the Absecon Police Department SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant for Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores, according to a press release.

Emilio Roman-Flores is being charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores is charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

Both of the suspects are U.S. citizens.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said this should be a “warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers.”

He criticized the “extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists” for “leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.”

The brothers posted a series of threats on social media against McLaughlin and ICE agents, according to Fox News. "[The Second] Amendment is in place for moments like this. Shoot ICE on sight,” one message read.

Another said, "We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War."

Federal data suggests a drastic escalation in threats, doxxing, and assaults targeting ICE and other DHS personnel over recent years. The government says assaults against agents have risen by 1,000 percent compared with the previous year. 

The increase comes after the Trump administration ramped up immigration enforcement efforts in several major cities. ICE has aggressively targeted illegal immigrants — including those convicted of violent crimes — for arrest and deportation.

