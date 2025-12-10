DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From Deportation

A private college in Minnesota is coming under fire for trying to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting an illegal immigrant sex offender on its campus.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, who was also convicted for driving while impaired, according to Fox News.

On Monday night, DHS, responding to a local news report, said on X that ICE agents arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender with a prior conviction for driving while impaired. That arrest was hindered when a school administrator teamed up with campus security and attempted to prevent ICE agents from doing their job. Saucedo-Portillo is an undergraduate student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. "Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies," the statement said. "Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice." Despite the warning, the administrator refused to back down and ordered campus security to block the ICE vehicle, according to DHS. "Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien," the statement finished.

The target of this operation, Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, is a REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER illegal alien with a DWI on his record.



Augsburg University staff, students and security were actively obstructing this operation and attempted to block our law enforcement vehicles from exiting. https://t.co/7ukMfFsete pic.twitter.com/BYCV24RqsU — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 9, 2025

Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow told Minnesota Public Radio that the arrest was not legal because the ICE agents did not have a warrant. “We’re in a situation where, despite thef act that it was illegal without a warrant, there was really no recourse for us,” he said.

If you have kids in Augsburg college in Mn be wary, the president of the university was protecting a sex offender, has anyone’s children been molested while at Augsburg?

This president and anyone who protects a sex offender should be jailed with sex offenders. — Tim Smith (@TimSmit23134841) December 10, 2025

Pribbenow also claimed the agents drew their firearms on staff and students who were present at the scene. The students then called campus security, according to Pribbenow.

The nature of Saucedo-Portillo’s sex offense is not clear.

DHS has launched a series of immigration enforcement actions across Minnesota. Much of the effort has focused on Minneapolis. The administration deployed about 100 federal agents to apprehend illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!