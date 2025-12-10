This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.
DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From Deportation

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 10, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A private college in Minnesota is coming under fire for trying to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting an illegal immigrant sex offender on its campus.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, who was also convicted for driving while impaired, according to Fox News.

On Monday night, DHS, responding to a local news report, said on X that ICE agents arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender with a prior conviction for driving while impaired.

That arrest was hindered when a school administrator teamed up with campus security and attempted to prevent ICE agents from doing their job.

Saucedo-Portillo is an undergraduate student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

"Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies," the statement said. "Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice."

Despite the warning, the administrator refused to back down and ordered campus security to block the ICE vehicle, according to DHS.

"Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien," the statement finished.

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow told Minnesota Public Radio that the arrest was not legal because the ICE agents did not have a warrant. “We’re in a situation where, despite thef act that it was illegal without a warrant, there was really no recourse for us,” he said.

Pribbenow also claimed the agents drew their firearms on staff and students who were present at the scene. The students then called campus security, according to Pribbenow.

The nature of Saucedo-Portillo’s sex offense is not clear.

DHS has launched a series of immigration enforcement actions across Minnesota. Much of the effort has focused on Minneapolis. The administration deployed about 100 federal agents to apprehend illegal immigrants.

